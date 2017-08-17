Metro Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Fondly titled NICKNAMED
Duck’s call QUACK
Shopping mall PLAZA
Dampen MOISTEN
Lout YOB
Marmalade fruit ORANGE
Thought IDEA
Stay alive SURVIVE
High singing voice SOPRANO
People from New Delhi INDIANS
Discharges (cargo) UNLOADS
Grandmother GRAN
Stenographer’s job TYPING
Weight unit equal to 2,240 lbs TON
Shifty EVASIVE
Recover from drinking bout, … up SOBER
Sports jacket cloth TWEED
Dodges SIDESTEPS
Chilly NIPPY
Scrambled up CLAMBERED
Three-colours ice cream NEAPOLITAN
Tycoon MAGNATE
Injures DAMAGES
Knowledge test QUIZ
Performed play ACTED
Jumping marsupials KANGAROOS
Says "sorry" APOLOGISES
Most miserly STINGIEST
Modifiable ADAPTABLE
Bashfulness SHYNESS
Combined into one UNIFIED
Conscious AWAKE
Standards NORMS
The … Piper of Hamelin PIED