Metro Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Fondly titled
|NICKNAMED
|Duck’s call
|QUACK
|Shopping mall
|PLAZA
|Dampen
|MOISTEN
|Lout
|YOB
|Marmalade fruit
|ORANGE
|Thought
|IDEA
|Stay alive
|SURVIVE
|High singing voice
|SOPRANO
|People from New Delhi
|INDIANS
|Discharges (cargo)
|UNLOADS
|Grandmother
|GRAN
|Stenographer’s job
|TYPING
|Weight unit equal to 2,240 lbs
|TON
|Shifty
|EVASIVE
|Recover from drinking bout, … up
|SOBER
|Sports jacket cloth
|TWEED
|Dodges
|SIDESTEPS
|Chilly
|NIPPY
|Scrambled up
|CLAMBERED
|Three-colours ice cream
|NEAPOLITAN
|Tycoon
|MAGNATE
|Injures
|DAMAGES
|Knowledge test
|QUIZ
|Performed play
|ACTED
|Jumping marsupials
|KANGAROOS
|Says "sorry"
|APOLOGISES
|Most miserly
|STINGIEST
|Modifiable
|ADAPTABLE
|Bashfulness
|SHYNESS
|Combined into one
|UNIFIED
|Conscious
|AWAKE
|Standards
|NORMS
|The … Piper of Hamelin
|PIED