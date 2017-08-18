Metro Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

Metro August 18th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Feeling of animosity (3,4) ILLWILL
Enfeebles WEAKENS
Making fabric on loom WEAVING
Chocolate-flavoured coffee MOCHA
City-dwelling URBAN
Library patrons READERS
Allied oneself SIDED
Youths TEENS
Honking birds GEESE
Pan POT
Champagne cork sound POP
Clothing tag LABEL
Young horses FOALS
Competing (with) VYING
Tussle WRESTLE
Cowboy’s friend AMIGO
Mode of transport TRAIN
Remnant ODDMENT
Enclosed in shell ENCASED
Cruel people SADISTS
Arrange in list ITEMISE
Pricked (boil) LANCED
Towards the middle INWARD
Seepage LEAKAGE
Table servers WAITERS
Eighth month AUGUST
Give authority to ENABLE
Unhappiness SADNESS
Praise EXTOL
Unoccupied EMPTY
Clear dental paste GEL
Flow away EBB
Snake-like fish EEL
Genial AFFABLE
Revised (legislation) AMENDED
Admires greatly ESTEEMS
Meeting schedules AGENDAS
Sour ACIDIC
Dives (on) SWOOPS
Critically examined VETTED
Visual representations IMAGES