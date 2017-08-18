Metro Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Feeling of animosity (3,4)
|ILLWILL
|Enfeebles
|WEAKENS
|Making fabric on loom
|WEAVING
|Chocolate-flavoured coffee
|MOCHA
|City-dwelling
|URBAN
|Library patrons
|READERS
|Allied oneself
|SIDED
|Youths
|TEENS
|Honking birds
|GEESE
|Pan
|POT
|Champagne cork sound
|POP
|Clothing tag
|LABEL
|Young horses
|FOALS
|Competing (with)
|VYING
|Tussle
|WRESTLE
|Cowboy’s friend
|AMIGO
|Mode of transport
|TRAIN
|Remnant
|ODDMENT
|Enclosed in shell
|ENCASED
|Cruel people
|SADISTS
|Arrange in list
|ITEMISE
|Pricked (boil)
|LANCED
|Towards the middle
|INWARD
|Seepage
|LEAKAGE
|Table servers
|WAITERS
|Eighth month
|AUGUST
|Give authority to
|ENABLE
|Unhappiness
|SADNESS
|Praise
|EXTOL
|Unoccupied
|EMPTY
|Clear dental paste
|GEL
|Flow away
|EBB
|Snake-like fish
|EEL
|Genial
|AFFABLE
|Revised (legislation)
|AMENDED
|Admires greatly
|ESTEEMS
|Meeting schedules
|AGENDAS
|Sour
|ACIDIC
|Dives (on)
|SWOOPS
|Critically examined
|VETTED
|Visual representations
|IMAGES