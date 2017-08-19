Metro Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Eight-sided OCTAGONAL
Learnt (of) HEARD
Closest NEAREST
Lapsed (of licence) EXPIRED
Fruit seed PIP
Bunny RABBIT
Political power group BLOC
Feather-shaped pattern PAISLEY
Most serious GRAVEST
Plait of hair PIGTAIL
Hunting hounds BEAGLES
Harvest REAP
Not relaxed, ill … (2,4) ATEASE
Mobile phone chip, … card SIM
Seafood delicacy ABALONE
Ageing (population) GREYING
Solemn ringing of bells KNELL
Tactical STRATEGIC
Admit guilt (3,2) OWNUP
Treading underfoot TRAMPLING
Freedom fighters GUERRILLAS
Remarkably NOTABLY
Gazing lustfully LEERING
Optimism HOPE
Ear test, … examination AURAL
Pledges (oneself) DEDICATES
Company administration MANAGEMENT
Soft-cover book PAPERBACK
Enrolling ENLISTING
Cat’s broods LITTERS
Boaster BRAGGER
Diminish ABATE
Witchcraft MAGIC
Football score GOAL