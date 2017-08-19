Metro Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Eight-sided
|OCTAGONAL
|Learnt (of)
|HEARD
|Closest
|NEAREST
|Lapsed (of licence)
|EXPIRED
|Fruit seed
|PIP
|Bunny
|RABBIT
|Political power group
|BLOC
|Feather-shaped pattern
|PAISLEY
|Most serious
|GRAVEST
|Plait of hair
|PIGTAIL
|Hunting hounds
|BEAGLES
|Harvest
|REAP
|Not relaxed, ill … (2,4)
|ATEASE
|Mobile phone chip, … card
|SIM
|Seafood delicacy
|ABALONE
|Ageing (population)
|GREYING
|Solemn ringing of bells
|KNELL
|Tactical
|STRATEGIC
|Admit guilt (3,2)
|OWNUP
|Treading underfoot
|TRAMPLING
|Freedom fighters
|GUERRILLAS
|Remarkably
|NOTABLY
|Gazing lustfully
|LEERING
|Optimism
|HOPE
|Ear test, … examination
|AURAL
|Pledges (oneself)
|DEDICATES
|Company administration
|MANAGEMENT
|Soft-cover book
|PAPERBACK
|Enrolling
|ENLISTING
|Cat’s broods
|LITTERS
|Boaster
|BRAGGER
|Diminish
|ABATE
|Witchcraft
|MAGIC
|Football score
|GOAL