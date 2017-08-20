Metro Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Dilemma QUANDARY
4-sided figure SQUARE
Implicate in crime INCRIMINATE
Swiss mountain ALP
And so forth ETC
Considers DEEMS
Washing machine cycle RINSE
Changing cubicles (8,5) DRESSINGROOMS
Not suitable for everyday use UNSERVICEABLE
Throb PULSE
Gumtree marsupial KOALA
Thin cushion PAD
Health spring SPA
Luxuries INDULGENCES
Hairy SHAGGY
Easter treat, hot … (5,3) CROSSBUN
Tremble QUIVER
Spark between two electrodes ARC
Gradually diminish DWINDLE
Hoist (flag) RAISE
More peculiar QUEERER
Anew AGAIN
Steamed coffee ESPRESSO
Non-attendance ABSENCE
Relinquishes (land) CEDES
Smiled smugly SMIRKED
At an advantage (3-2) ONEUP
Aims PURPOSES
Smelling strongly REEKING
Dam-building creatures BEAVERS
Most likely to win (4-2) ODDSON
Camel-like animal LLAMA
More skilled ABLER
Truck compartment CAB