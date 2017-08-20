Metro Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Dilemma
|QUANDARY
|4-sided figure
|SQUARE
|Implicate in crime
|INCRIMINATE
|Swiss mountain
|ALP
|And so forth
|ETC
|Considers
|DEEMS
|Washing machine cycle
|RINSE
|Changing cubicles (8,5)
|DRESSINGROOMS
|Not suitable for everyday use
|UNSERVICEABLE
|Throb
|PULSE
|Gumtree marsupial
|KOALA
|Thin cushion
|PAD
|Health spring
|SPA
|Luxuries
|INDULGENCES
|Hairy
|SHAGGY
|Easter treat, hot … (5,3)
|CROSSBUN
|Tremble
|QUIVER
|Spark between two electrodes
|ARC
|Gradually diminish
|DWINDLE
|Hoist (flag)
|RAISE
|More peculiar
|QUEERER
|Anew
|AGAIN
|Steamed coffee
|ESPRESSO
|Non-attendance
|ABSENCE
|Relinquishes (land)
|CEDES
|Smiled smugly
|SMIRKED
|At an advantage (3-2)
|ONEUP
|Aims
|PURPOSES
|Smelling strongly
|REEKING
|Dam-building creatures
|BEAVERS
|Most likely to win (4-2)
|ODDSON
|Camel-like animal
|LLAMA
|More skilled
|ABLER
|Truck compartment
|CAB