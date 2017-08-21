Metro Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Keep fit class, … exercises
|AEROBIC
|Artist
|PAINTER
|Lessee
|LEASEHOLDER
|Beer barrel
|KEG
|Pig
|HOG
|Blood giver
|DONOR
|Neck scarf
|CRAVAT
|Toll
|FEE
|Cod liver …
|OIL
|South American animal
|LLAMA
|Join up
|ENROL
|Weeding implement
|HOE
|Music discs (1,2)
|CDS
|Maternity ward events
|BIRTHS
|Australian wild dog
|DINGO
|Jet-bubble bath
|SPA
|Lend a hand to
|AID
|Stepfather’s daughters
|STEPSISTERS
|Effervescent sweet
|SHERBET
|Keyboard operators
|TYPISTS
|Ready, willing & …
|ABLE
|Attainable or contactable
|REACHABLE
|Fabric
|CLOTH
|Bloodlines
|PEDIGREES
|Slot-machine coin
|TOKEN
|No matter what, … of
|REGARDLESS
|Quarries or archaeological sites
|EXCAVATIONS
|False leads (3,8)
|REDHERRINGS
|Principal churches
|CATHEDRALS
|TV programme’s info mailout (4,5)
|FACTSHEET
|Veterans (3-6)
|OLDTIMERS
|Light push
|NUDGE
|Financial holding
|ASSET
|Requests, … for
|ASKS