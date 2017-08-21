Metro Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Keep fit class, … exercises AEROBIC
Artist PAINTER
Lessee LEASEHOLDER
Beer barrel KEG
Pig HOG
Blood giver DONOR
Neck scarf CRAVAT
Toll FEE
Cod liver … OIL
South American animal LLAMA
Join up ENROL
Weeding implement HOE
Music discs (1,2) CDS
Maternity ward events BIRTHS
Australian wild dog DINGO
Jet-bubble bath SPA
Lend a hand to AID
Stepfather’s daughters STEPSISTERS
Effervescent sweet SHERBET
Keyboard operators TYPISTS
Ready, willing & … ABLE
Attainable or contactable REACHABLE
Fabric CLOTH
Bloodlines PEDIGREES
Slot-machine coin TOKEN
No matter what, … of REGARDLESS
Quarries or archaeological sites EXCAVATIONS
False leads (3,8) REDHERRINGS
Principal churches CATHEDRALS
TV programme’s info mailout (4,5) FACTSHEET
Veterans (3-6) OLDTIMERS
Light push NUDGE
Financial holding ASSET
Requests, … for ASKS