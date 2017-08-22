Metro Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Republished REISSUED
Unnoticed UNSEEN
Stressing EMPHASISING
… & outs INS
Before (poetic) ERE
Encounters MEETS
Majestic ROYAL
Involvement PARTICIPATION
Associations RELATIONSHIPS
Paris railway METRO
Belittle ABASE
Bar account TAB
Confess, … up OWN
Preventive measures PRECAUTIONS
Translate into cipher ENCODE
Attacked ASSAILED
Recited, … off REELED
Mischievous sprite IMP
Speak haltingly STAMMER
Creme de la creme ELITE
Lagos is there NIGERIA
Charlotte, Anne & … Bronte EMILY
Lying snugly NESTLING
Implants INSTILS
Force out EXPEL
Cut off ISOLATE
Map within map INSET
Brass instrument TROMBONE
Walked in large numbers TROOPED
Lethargy INERTIA
Spoke offensively to ABUSED
Pick-me-up TONIC
Bedouin ARABS
Night bird OWL