Metro Crossword Answers August 23rd 2017

Clue
Solution
Jetty PIER
Put up (painting) HANG
Private teachers GOVERNESSES
Stepped (on) TROD
Gee …! WHIZ
Technical college TECH
Dispatched SENT
Beyond comparison, … excellence PAR
Gene acid (1,1,1) DNA
Celebrate, paint the town … RED
Mischievous sprite IMP
Brassiere BRA
Catholic leader POPE
Grip CLASP
Overblown publicity HYPE
Lose heat COOL
Vehicle for hire TAXI
Body powder TALC
Risky DICEY
Agreeable NICE
Acorn bearer OAK
Pseudonym, … de plume NOM
Excessively TOO
Seek damages from SUE
Chocolate … cake MUD
Cries SOBS
Trifling MERE
Arranged, … up TEED
Open UNDO
Postal explosives (6,5) LETTERBOMBS
Light beams RAYS
Trade for cash SELL
… or shut up (3,2) PUTUP
Self-indulgent act (3,4) EGOTRIP
Went by bike RODE
Netting fabric MESH
Generally recognised KNOWN
Operates USES
Chopped down HEWN
Smoker’s receptacle ASHTRAY
Ogled, … at GAZED
Policeman COP
Flow away EBB
Dawdles DALLIES
Cheerless AUSTERE
Islam centre MECCA
Horned African beast RHINO
Deep hole PIT
Edible sea fish COD
Income PAY
Lamb’s mother EWE
Slackly LOOSELY
Vast IMMENSE
CIA’s Cold War foe (1,1,1) KGB
Maiden name indicator NEE
Teacher TUTOR
Direction change (1-4) UTURN
Slobber DROOL
Dedicatory poems ODES
Overfill SATE
Earth’s satellite MOON
Wipes RUBS
