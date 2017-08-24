Metro Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Rekindle REAWAKEN
Skewer IMPALE
Hardness FIRMNESS
Increase (production) (4,2) STEPUP
On each occasion (5,4) EVERYTIME
Renter HIRER
Phoned RUNG
Perpetual ETERNAL
Radioactive element URANIUM
Quick FAST
Unearth (3,2) DIGUP
Brotherly FRATERNAL
Go too far with OVERDO
Drew SKETCHED
Slow & … wins the race STEADY
Adored IDOLISED
Firearms RIFLES
Inflatable mattress (3,3) AIRBED
Bother ANNOY
Happening next ENSUING
Peerless MATCHLESS
Having ambitions ASPIRING
Skilfully EXPERTLY
Bazaar FETE
Not hindered UNIMPEDED
In the open air OUTDOORS
Tissue rot GANGRENE
Bungle MUFF
Guarded at side (by) FLANKED
Measures of length INCHES
Evaded (capture) ELUDED
Glorify EXTOL