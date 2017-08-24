Metro Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rekindle
|REAWAKEN
|Skewer
|IMPALE
|Hardness
|FIRMNESS
|Increase (production) (4,2)
|STEPUP
|On each occasion (5,4)
|EVERYTIME
|Renter
|HIRER
|Phoned
|RUNG
|Perpetual
|ETERNAL
|Radioactive element
|URANIUM
|Quick
|FAST
|Unearth (3,2)
|DIGUP
|Brotherly
|FRATERNAL
|Go too far with
|OVERDO
|Drew
|SKETCHED
|Slow & … wins the race
|STEADY
|Adored
|IDOLISED
|Firearms
|RIFLES
|Inflatable mattress (3,3)
|AIRBED
|Bother
|ANNOY
|Happening next
|ENSUING
|Peerless
|MATCHLESS
|Having ambitions
|ASPIRING
|Skilfully
|EXPERTLY
|Bazaar
|FETE
|Not hindered
|UNIMPEDED
|In the open air
|OUTDOORS
|Tissue rot
|GANGRENE
|Bungle
|MUFF
|Guarded at side (by)
|FLANKED
|Measures of length
|INCHES
|Evaded (capture)
|ELUDED
|Glorify
|EXTOL