Metro Crossword Answers August 25th 2017

Clue Solution
From the menu (1,2,5) ALACARTE
Tropical lizard IGUANA
Rose quickly and dramatically ROCKETED
Horrified AGHAST
Draws out LENGTHENS
Sea rhythms TIDES
Vexes IRKS
Systematic knowledge SCIENCE
Modern cooking style, nouvelle … CUISINE
Gears COGS
Teenage heart-throbs IDOLS
Kits KNAPSACKS
Agreement ACCORD
Egg dish OMELETTE
Nevertheless (4,2) EVENSO
Pulled forcefully WRENCHED
Lightly AIRILY
Foreign pronunciation ACCENT
Ward off AVERT
Wavers (on edge) TEETERS
Career-driven (2-7) GOGETTING
Giving (prize) AWARDING
Singers or dancers ARTISTES
Inquires ASKS
Puts back in again REINSERTS
Set (machine) in motion ACTIVATE
Woman freed of marriage DIVORCEE
Moose ELKS
Beguiling person CHARMER
Drink, … & soda SCOTCH
Climb ASCEND
Beauty shop SALON