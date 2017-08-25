Metro Crossword Answers August 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|From the menu (1,2,5)
|ALACARTE
|Tropical lizard
|IGUANA
|Rose quickly and dramatically
|ROCKETED
|Horrified
|AGHAST
|Draws out
|LENGTHENS
|Sea rhythms
|TIDES
|Vexes
|IRKS
|Systematic knowledge
|SCIENCE
|Modern cooking style, nouvelle …
|CUISINE
|Gears
|COGS
|Teenage heart-throbs
|IDOLS
|Kits
|KNAPSACKS
|Agreement
|ACCORD
|Egg dish
|OMELETTE
|Nevertheless (4,2)
|EVENSO
|Pulled forcefully
|WRENCHED
|Lightly
|AIRILY
|Foreign pronunciation
|ACCENT
|Ward off
|AVERT
|Wavers (on edge)
|TEETERS
|Career-driven (2-7)
|GOGETTING
|Giving (prize)
|AWARDING
|Singers or dancers
|ARTISTES
|Inquires
|ASKS
|Puts back in again
|REINSERTS
|Set (machine) in motion
|ACTIVATE
|Woman freed of marriage
|DIVORCEE
|Moose
|ELKS
|Beguiling person
|CHARMER
|Drink, … & soda
|SCOTCH
|Climb
|ASCEND
|Beauty shop
|SALON