Metro Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Recounted (story)
|RELATED
|Magazine subscribers
|READERS
|Cone-bearing tree
|CONIFER
|Proclamation
|EDICT
|Computer correspondence
|Visualise
|IMAGINE
|School uniform dress
|TUNIC
|Green side dish
|SALAD
|Exploiting
|USING
|Propane or butane (1,1,1)
|LPG
|A couple
|TWO
|Starkers
|NAKED
|Sieves
|SIFTS
|Throbbed painfully
|ACHED
|Banner
|PLACARD
|Glowing coal fragment
|EMBER
|Overshadow
|DWARF
|Renews (licence)
|UPDATES
|Achieve one’s goal
|SUCCEED
|Exhaust (supply)
|DEPLETE
|Rats & mice
|RODENTS
|Cosmetic fluid
|LOTION
|Stratagem
|TACTIC
|Rejections of accusations
|DENIALS
|Hoodlum
|RUFFIAN
|Consents
|AGREES
|Necessitate
|ENTAIL
|Hide
|SECLUDE
|Gold bar
|INGOT
|Humorous action
|ANTIC
|Hot-drink dispenser
|URN
|Annoy
|IRK
|Gallivant
|GAD
|Values highly
|ESTEEMS
|Given (medal)
|AWARDED
|Passed (law)
|ENACTED
|Imposing structure
|EDIFICE
|Woven material
|FABRIC
|Smarten (up)
|SPRUCE
|Totals, … to (4,2)
|ADDSUP
|Husky-voiced
|HOARSE