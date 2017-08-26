Metro Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

Metro August 26th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Recounted (story) RELATED
Magazine subscribers READERS
Cone-bearing tree CONIFER
Proclamation EDICT
Computer correspondence EMAIL
Visualise IMAGINE
School uniform dress TUNIC
Green side dish SALAD
Exploiting USING
Propane or butane (1,1,1) LPG
A couple TWO
Starkers NAKED
Sieves SIFTS
Throbbed painfully ACHED
Banner PLACARD
Glowing coal fragment EMBER
Overshadow DWARF
Renews (licence) UPDATES
Achieve one’s goal SUCCEED
Exhaust (supply) DEPLETE
Rats & mice RODENTS
Cosmetic fluid LOTION
Stratagem TACTIC
Rejections of accusations DENIALS
Hoodlum RUFFIAN
Consents AGREES
Necessitate ENTAIL
Hide SECLUDE
Gold bar INGOT
Humorous action ANTIC
Hot-drink dispenser URN
Annoy IRK
Gallivant GAD
Values highly ESTEEMS
Given (medal) AWARDED
Passed (law) ENACTED
Imposing structure EDIFICE
Woven material FABRIC
Smarten (up) SPRUCE
Totals, … to (4,2) ADDSUP
Husky-voiced HOARSE