Metro Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

Metro August 27th 2017 Crossword



Clue Solution
Dared CHALLENGED
Short skirt MINI
Sat for portrait POSED
Ill-uses MISTREATS
Pale purple colour LAVENDER
Unconcealed OVERT
Demonic SATANIC
Staying power STAMINA
White powder narcotic COCAINE
Mocking whistle CATCALL
The Three Tenors forte OPERA
Bridge fee booth TOLLGATE
Habit-forming ADDICTIVE
Flooded AWASH
Secrete away HIDE
Theatre attendants USHERETTES
Mugs CUPS
Idiot ASS
Serving spoon LADLE
Wandering (tribesman) NOMADIC
Guarantees ENSURES
Reflection IMAGE
Unable to be satisfied INSATIABLE
High & mighty (attitude) ARROGANT
Prank ANTIC
Violent maniac PSYCHOPATH
Pest NUISANCE
Improper INAPT
Competition applications ENTRIES
Trade school, technical … COLLEGE
Finalised ENDED
Sugar-coated GLACE
… & that THIS
Termite, white … ANT