Metro Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Dared
|CHALLENGED
|Short skirt
|MINI
|Sat for portrait
|POSED
|Ill-uses
|MISTREATS
|Pale purple colour
|LAVENDER
|Unconcealed
|OVERT
|Demonic
|SATANIC
|Staying power
|STAMINA
|White powder narcotic
|COCAINE
|Mocking whistle
|CATCALL
|The Three Tenors forte
|OPERA
|Bridge fee booth
|TOLLGATE
|Habit-forming
|ADDICTIVE
|Flooded
|AWASH
|Secrete away
|HIDE
|Theatre attendants
|USHERETTES
|Mugs
|CUPS
|Idiot
|ASS
|Serving spoon
|LADLE
|Wandering (tribesman)
|NOMADIC
|Guarantees
|ENSURES
|Reflection
|IMAGE
|Unable to be satisfied
|INSATIABLE
|High & mighty (attitude)
|ARROGANT
|Prank
|ANTIC
|Violent maniac
|PSYCHOPATH
|Pest
|NUISANCE
|Improper
|INAPT
|Competition applications
|ENTRIES
|Trade school, technical …
|COLLEGE
|Finalised
|ENDED
|Sugar-coated
|GLACE
|… & that
|THIS
|Termite, white …
|ANT