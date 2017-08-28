Metro Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Railway bridges VIADUCTS
Amalgamation MERGER
Searching for minerals PROSPECTING
Assent with head NOD
Apply friction to RUB
Indian class system CASTE
Land measures ACRES
Unusable UNSERVICEABLE
Backwards (watch movement) ANTICLOCKWISE
Soil-enriching mixture MULCH
Duck’s mate DRAKE
Starchy tuber YAM
First … off the rank CAB
Nativity gems BIRTHSTONES
Cracks SPLITS
Assails ASSAULTS
Adders VIPERS
Fuss ADO
Unloads (suitcase) UNPACKS
Marks as correct TICKS
Carve ENGRAVE
Person beyond help GONER
Pungent salad root-plants RADISHES
Arctic chipping tool (3,4) ICEPICK
Plain-spoken BLUNT
Requisition again REORDER
Muscular BEEFY
Suspended beds HAMMOCKS
Live together COHABIT
Chilled leaf beverage (4,3) ICEDTEA
Tickles fancy of AMUSES
Written slander LIBEL
Fire remains ASHES
Zero NIL