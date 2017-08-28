Metro Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Railway bridges
|VIADUCTS
|Amalgamation
|MERGER
|Searching for minerals
|PROSPECTING
|Assent with head
|NOD
|Apply friction to
|RUB
|Indian class system
|CASTE
|Land measures
|ACRES
|Unusable
|UNSERVICEABLE
|Backwards (watch movement)
|ANTICLOCKWISE
|Soil-enriching mixture
|MULCH
|Duck’s mate
|DRAKE
|Starchy tuber
|YAM
|First … off the rank
|CAB
|Nativity gems
|BIRTHSTONES
|Cracks
|SPLITS
|Assails
|ASSAULTS
|Adders
|VIPERS
|Fuss
|ADO
|Unloads (suitcase)
|UNPACKS
|Marks as correct
|TICKS
|Carve
|ENGRAVE
|Person beyond help
|GONER
|Pungent salad root-plants
|RADISHES
|Arctic chipping tool (3,4)
|ICEPICK
|Plain-spoken
|BLUNT
|Requisition again
|REORDER
|Muscular
|BEEFY
|Suspended beds
|HAMMOCKS
|Live together
|COHABIT
|Chilled leaf beverage (4,3)
|ICEDTEA
|Tickles fancy of
|AMUSES
|Written slander
|LIBEL
|Fire remains
|ASHES
|Zero
|NIL