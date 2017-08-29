Metro Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Mariner or sailor SEAFARER
Responds REACTS
Defective or diminished IMPAIRED
Less hurried SLOWER
Cemetery GRAVEYARD
Overeat or ravine GORGE
Cleaning girl MAID
Outermost or fanatical EXTREME
Poster or banner PLACARD
Twist in hose KINK
Dignified NOBLE
Potato chip (6,3) FRENCHFRY
Alcoves NICHES
Monarchist ROYALIST
Covered with perspiration SWEATY
Paper ribbon STREAMER
Hurls or broken arm supports SLINGS
Materialise APPEAR
Similar in appearance ALIKE
Poetic name for Ireland, … Isle EMERALD
Inform or make aware of facts ENLIGHTEN
Colleague (2-6) COWORKER
Wizard or magician SORCERER
Margin or rim EDGE
Decrease or lull ABATEMENT
Job vacancies or premieres OPENINGS
Picnic cooking fire BARBECUE
Disobey DEFY
Prevent from entering (4,3) KEEPOUT
Declare to be true AFFIRM
Pearl-bearer OYSTER
Stop CEASE