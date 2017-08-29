Metro Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Mariner or sailor
|SEAFARER
|Responds
|REACTS
|Defective or diminished
|IMPAIRED
|Less hurried
|SLOWER
|Cemetery
|GRAVEYARD
|Overeat or ravine
|GORGE
|Cleaning girl
|MAID
|Outermost or fanatical
|EXTREME
|Poster or banner
|PLACARD
|Twist in hose
|KINK
|Dignified
|NOBLE
|Potato chip (6,3)
|FRENCHFRY
|Alcoves
|NICHES
|Monarchist
|ROYALIST
|Covered with perspiration
|SWEATY
|Paper ribbon
|STREAMER
|Hurls or broken arm supports
|SLINGS
|Materialise
|APPEAR
|Similar in appearance
|ALIKE
|Poetic name for Ireland, … Isle
|EMERALD
|Inform or make aware of facts
|ENLIGHTEN
|Colleague (2-6)
|COWORKER
|Wizard or magician
|SORCERER
|Margin or rim
|EDGE
|Decrease or lull
|ABATEMENT
|Job vacancies or premieres
|OPENINGS
|Picnic cooking fire
|BARBECUE
|Disobey
|DEFY
|Prevent from entering (4,3)
|KEEPOUT
|Declare to be true
|AFFIRM
|Pearl-bearer
|OYSTER
|Stop
|CEASE