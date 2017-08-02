Metro Crossword Answers August 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Grain storehouse
|GRANARY
|Flamenco stringed instruments
|GUITARS
|Turfed
|GRASSED
|In-between state
|LIMBO
|As a whole (2,3)
|INALL
|Extending
|RANGING
|Czech dance
|POLKA
|Desert waterholes
|OASES
|Wise saying
|ADAGE
|Man’s title
|SIR
|Negative adverb
|NOT
|Broken
|KAPUT
|Delete
|ERASE
|Competing (with)
|VYING
|Motor racing championship, … One
|FORMULA
|Pretence of strength
|BLUFF
|Rock shelf
|LEDGE
|Fanatical
|EXTREME
|Tranquillises
|SEDATES
|Facing the rising sun
|EASTERN
|Rides quickly
|GALLOPS
|Beast
|ANIMAL
|Goat wool
|ANGORA
|Longed (for)
|YEARNED
|Pouring out
|GUSHING
|Blue-violet colour
|INDIGO
|Soothes (fears)
|ALLAYS
|Elegant
|STYLISH
|Roadside edges
|KERBS
|Aggravate
|ANNOY
|Invite
|ASK
|Current unit
|AMP
|Have a meal
|EAT
|Small stones
|PEBBLES
|Carbonates
|AERATES
|Hawaiian guitar
|UKULELE
|Encouraged (5,2)
|EGGEDON
|Shouted insults at
|ABUSED
|Result
|EFFECT
|Menservants
|VALETS
|Antiseptic solution
|IODINE