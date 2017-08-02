Metro Crossword Answers August 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Grain storehouse GRANARY
Flamenco stringed instruments GUITARS
Turfed GRASSED
In-between state LIMBO
As a whole (2,3) INALL
Extending RANGING
Czech dance POLKA
Desert waterholes OASES
Wise saying ADAGE
Man’s title SIR
Negative adverb NOT
Broken KAPUT
Delete ERASE
Competing (with) VYING
Motor racing championship, … One FORMULA
Pretence of strength BLUFF
Rock shelf LEDGE
Fanatical EXTREME
Tranquillises SEDATES
Facing the rising sun EASTERN
Rides quickly GALLOPS
Beast ANIMAL
Goat wool ANGORA
Longed (for) YEARNED
Pouring out GUSHING
Blue-violet colour INDIGO
Soothes (fears) ALLAYS
Elegant STYLISH
Roadside edges KERBS
Aggravate ANNOY
Invite ASK
Current unit AMP
Have a meal EAT
Small stones PEBBLES
Carbonates AERATES
Hawaiian guitar UKULELE
Encouraged (5,2) EGGEDON
Shouted insults at ABUSED
Result EFFECT
Menservants VALETS
Antiseptic solution IODINE