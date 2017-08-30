Metro Crossword Answers August 30th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
People in book CHARACTERS
Hornet relative WASP
Displays SHOWS
Surgically inserted IMPLANTED
Gun muffler SILENCER
Cutlery items FORKS
Community SOCIETY
Stumble wearily STAGGER
Denude (3,4) LAYBARE
Colourful garden annual PETUNIA
Approaches NEARS
Rambles MEANDERS
Identifies (ailment) DIAGNOSES
Indian instrument SITAR
Soap bubbles SUDS
Firmly established (4-6) DEEPROOTED
Warm & comfy COSY
A long time … AGO
Cinema gangway AISLE
Jerky TWITCHY
Spoken or written accounts REPORTS
Adjust ALTER
Person on foot PEDESTRIAN
Flag position of respect (4-4) HALFMAST
In need of scratching ITCHY
Seashore walking areas ESPLANADES
Going by (of time) ELAPSING
Doomed person GONER
As a group (2,5) ENMASSE
Misbehaves (5,2) PLAYSUP
Prize AWARD
Nightclub DISCO
Crossword pattern GRID
… for tat TIT