Metro Crossword Answers August 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|People in book
|CHARACTERS
|Hornet relative
|WASP
|Displays
|SHOWS
|Surgically inserted
|IMPLANTED
|Gun muffler
|SILENCER
|Cutlery items
|FORKS
|Community
|SOCIETY
|Stumble wearily
|STAGGER
|Denude (3,4)
|LAYBARE
|Colourful garden annual
|PETUNIA
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Rambles
|MEANDERS
|Identifies (ailment)
|DIAGNOSES
|Indian instrument
|SITAR
|Soap bubbles
|SUDS
|Firmly established (4-6)
|DEEPROOTED
|Warm & comfy
|COSY
|A long time …
|AGO
|Cinema gangway
|AISLE
|Jerky
|TWITCHY
|Spoken or written accounts
|REPORTS
|Adjust
|ALTER
|Person on foot
|PEDESTRIAN
|Flag position of respect (4-4)
|HALFMAST
|In need of scratching
|ITCHY
|Seashore walking areas
|ESPLANADES
|Going by (of time)
|ELAPSING
|Doomed person
|GONER
|As a group (2,5)
|ENMASSE
|Misbehaves (5,2)
|PLAYSUP
|Prize
|AWARD
|Nightclub
|DISCO
|Crossword pattern
|GRID
|… for tat
|TIT