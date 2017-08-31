Metro Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Sweet bun TEACAKE
Corrupt inducement BRIBERY
Hypnotic states TRANCES
Speak to crowd ORATE
Straighten ALIGN
Ex-pupils’ get-together REUNION
Approaches NEARS
Abscond with lover ELOPE
Evaluate, … up WEIGH
Orange seed PIP
Annoy VEX
Slight tint TINGE
Bearing weapons ARMED
Kingdom REALM
Debris RUBBISH
Reproductive gland OVARY
Leavening agent YEAST
Reassembled REBUILT
Chores ERRANDS
Riot RAMPAGE
Magnates TYCOONS
Llama relative ALPACA
Modifies ALTERS
Person taken from danger EVACUEE
Supporting BACKING
Crazy INSANE
Weather feature (2,4) ELNINO
Not as old YOUNGER
Pakistan currency RUPEE
Raised river bank LEVEE
Damp WET
Charged particle ION
Fuss, … & cry HUE
Food energy unit CALORIE
Partakes of liquor IMBIBES
Dirtier GRIMIER
Copy IMITATE
More miserly MEANER
Military rehearsal (3,3) DRYRUN
Musical beat RHYTHM
Dessert, bombe … ALASKA