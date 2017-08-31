Metro Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sweet bun
|TEACAKE
|Corrupt inducement
|BRIBERY
|Hypnotic states
|TRANCES
|Speak to crowd
|ORATE
|Straighten
|ALIGN
|Ex-pupils’ get-together
|REUNION
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Abscond with lover
|ELOPE
|Evaluate, … up
|WEIGH
|Orange seed
|PIP
|Annoy
|VEX
|Slight tint
|TINGE
|Bearing weapons
|ARMED
|Kingdom
|REALM
|Debris
|RUBBISH
|Reproductive gland
|OVARY
|Leavening agent
|YEAST
|Reassembled
|REBUILT
|Chores
|ERRANDS
|Riot
|RAMPAGE
|Magnates
|TYCOONS
|Llama relative
|ALPACA
|Modifies
|ALTERS
|Person taken from danger
|EVACUEE
|Supporting
|BACKING
|Crazy
|INSANE
|Weather feature (2,4)
|ELNINO
|Not as old
|YOUNGER
|Pakistan currency
|RUPEE
|Raised river bank
|LEVEE
|Damp
|WET
|Charged particle
|ION
|Fuss, … & cry
|HUE
|Food energy unit
|CALORIE
|Partakes of liquor
|IMBIBES
|Dirtier
|GRIMIER
|Copy
|IMITATE
|More miserly
|MEANER
|Military rehearsal (3,3)
|DRYRUN
|Musical beat
|RHYTHM
|Dessert, bombe …
|ALASKA