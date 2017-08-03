Metro Crossword Answers August 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Meteorologist or astronomer
|SKYWATCHER
|Discontinued
|AXED
|Feels angry
|FUMES
|Early advantage (4,5)
|HEADSTART
|Voluntary choice (4,4)
|FREEWILL
|Light beam
|LASER
|Turns to ice
|FREEZES
|Locate
|SITUATE
|Bugs
|INSECTS
|Swiftest
|FASTEST
|Covered with water
|AWASH
|Farm building
|OUTHOUSE
|Childish
|INFANTILE
|Precise
|EXACT
|Missile chamber
|SILO
|Crab or prawn
|CRUSTACEAN
|Sort (through)
|SIFT
|Delicious!
|YUM
|Supermarket lane
|AISLE
|Joint inheritors
|COHEIRS
|Allows
|ENABLES
|Bone photos (1-4)
|XRAYS
|Laundry agents
|DETERGENTS
|Puts into quarantine
|ISOLATES
|Film spools
|REELS
|Sworn statements
|AFFIDAVITS
|Courgette vegetable
|ZUCCHINI
|Sectors
|AREAS
|Rockier
|STONIER
|Priests
|FATHERS
|Dreadful
|AWFUL
|Musical, The Phantom Of The ….
|OPERA
|Flabbergast
|STUN
|Yes
|AYE