Metro Crossword Answers August 3rd 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Meteorologist or astronomer SKYWATCHER
Discontinued AXED
Feels angry FUMES
Early advantage (4,5) HEADSTART
Voluntary choice (4,4) FREEWILL
Light beam LASER
Turns to ice FREEZES
Locate SITUATE
Bugs INSECTS
Swiftest FASTEST
Covered with water AWASH
Farm building OUTHOUSE
Childish INFANTILE
Precise EXACT
Missile chamber SILO
Crab or prawn CRUSTACEAN
Sort (through) SIFT
Delicious! YUM
Supermarket lane AISLE
Joint inheritors COHEIRS
Allows ENABLES
Bone photos (1-4) XRAYS
Laundry agents DETERGENTS
Puts into quarantine ISOLATES
Film spools REELS
Sworn statements AFFIDAVITS
Courgette vegetable ZUCCHINI
Sectors AREAS
Rockier STONIER
Priests FATHERS
Dreadful AWFUL
Musical, The Phantom Of The …. OPERA
Flabbergast STUN
Yes AYE