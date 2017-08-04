Metro Crossword Answers August 4th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Encode ENCIPHER
Layers STRATA
Strolls aimlessly MEANDERS
Within reach (2,4) ATHAND
Heartbreaking stories or events TRAGEDIES
Of vision OPTIC
Practise boxing SPAR
Kamikaze (mission) SUICIDE
Without support UNAIDED
Verge EDGE
Listens to HEARS
Raiders ATTACKERS
Unclothed UNCLAD
Supplied funds for FINANCED
First-born ELDEST
Young hares LEVERETS
Undisguised antagonism ENMITY
Fancy necktie CRAVAT
Army chaplain PADRE
Sooner EARLIER
Making designs on the skin TATTOOING
Slaughterhouse ABATTOIR
Hooked ADDICTED
Serpents ASPS
Column bases PEDESTALS
Garden shed OUTHOUSE
Reconciled (account books) BALANCED
College head DEAN
Coil around ENTWINE
Save from danger RESCUE
Throwaway lines ASIDES
Bottle case CRATE