Metro Crossword Answers August 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Encode
|ENCIPHER
|Layers
|STRATA
|Strolls aimlessly
|MEANDERS
|Within reach (2,4)
|ATHAND
|Heartbreaking stories or events
|TRAGEDIES
|Of vision
|OPTIC
|Practise boxing
|SPAR
|Kamikaze (mission)
|SUICIDE
|Without support
|UNAIDED
|Verge
|EDGE
|Listens to
|HEARS
|Raiders
|ATTACKERS
|Unclothed
|UNCLAD
|Supplied funds for
|FINANCED
|First-born
|ELDEST
|Young hares
|LEVERETS
|Undisguised antagonism
|ENMITY
|Fancy necktie
|CRAVAT
|Army chaplain
|PADRE
|Sooner
|EARLIER
|Making designs on the skin
|TATTOOING
|Slaughterhouse
|ABATTOIR
|Hooked
|ADDICTED
|Serpents
|ASPS
|Column bases
|PEDESTALS
|Garden shed
|OUTHOUSE
|Reconciled (account books)
|BALANCED
|College head
|DEAN
|Coil around
|ENTWINE
|Save from danger
|RESCUE
|Throwaway lines
|ASIDES
|Bottle case
|CRATE