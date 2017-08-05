Metro Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Gypsy dance FLAMENCO
Drumming insect CICADA
Cave floor formations STALAGMITES
Uncle Sam (1,1,1) USA
Pen tip NIB
Jewelled headdress TIARA
Chancy RISKY
007’s hush-hush employer (6,7) SECRETSERVICE
Inclined to mishaps (8-5) ACCIDENTPRONE
Stop CEASE
Stretch (neck) CRANE
Poetic term for pasture LEA
Internet address, World Wide … WEB
Cliffhanging SUSPENSEFUL
Crop harvests YIELDS
Boat commanders SKIPPERS
Blending by melting FUSING
Also titled (1,1,1) AKA
Springy ELASTIC
Pause punctuation mark COMMA
Underwriter INSURER
Touches at one end ABUTS
Examined in lab ANALYSED
Joins forces (5,2) TEAMSUP
Simple BASIC
Castrated men EUNUCHS
Just right IDEAL
Opening in ship’s deck HATCHWAY
Put clothes on, got … DRESSED
Speaks freely (5,2) OPENSUP
Bank strong-rooms VAULTS
Saunter AMBLE
Wise guy, smart … ALECK
Enemy FOE