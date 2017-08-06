Metro Crossword Answers August 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Intimidating
|MENACING
|Leg/foot joints
|ANKLES
|Untying (horse)
|UNTETHERING
|Compete
|VIE
|Faucet
|TAP
|Watered with tube
|HOSED
|Carried out again
|REDID
|Caricature
|IMPERSONATION
|Fierceness
|FEROCIOUSNESS
|Sept/Oct zodiac sign
|LIBRA
|Circle (Earth)
|ORBIT
|Foot digit
|TOE
|Tabby or Siamese
|CAT
|Vulnerable
|SUSCEPTIBLE
|Guard
|SENTRY
|Elastic
|STRETCHY
|Sheds hair
|MOULTS
|Pecan or almond
|NUT
|Draw level (with) (5,2)
|CATCHUP
|Requires
|NEEDS
|W African republic
|NIGERIA
|Very cross
|LIVID
|Parting with cash
|SPENDING
|Within building
|INDOORS
|Earlier
|PRIOR
|Unruly
|RIOTOUS
|Magnified map section
|INSET
|Troubles
|AFFLICTS
|Rougher
|COARSER
|Authorise
|ENTITLE
|Crunchy green stalk vegetable
|CELERY
|Relay stick
|BATON
|Baa
|BLEAT
|UK TV station (1,1,1)
|BBC