Metro Crossword Answers August 6th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Intimidating MENACING
Leg/foot joints ANKLES
Untying (horse) UNTETHERING
Compete VIE
Faucet TAP
Watered with tube HOSED
Carried out again REDID
Caricature IMPERSONATION
Fierceness FEROCIOUSNESS
Sept/Oct zodiac sign LIBRA
Circle (Earth) ORBIT
Foot digit TOE
Tabby or Siamese CAT
Vulnerable SUSCEPTIBLE
Guard SENTRY
Elastic STRETCHY
Sheds hair MOULTS
Pecan or almond NUT
Draw level (with) (5,2) CATCHUP
Requires NEEDS
W African republic NIGERIA
Very cross LIVID
Parting with cash SPENDING
Within building INDOORS
Earlier PRIOR
Unruly RIOTOUS
Magnified map section INSET
Troubles AFFLICTS
Rougher COARSER
Authorise ENTITLE
Crunchy green stalk vegetable CELERY
Relay stick BATON
Baa BLEAT
UK TV station (1,1,1) BBC