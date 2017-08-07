Metro Crossword Answers August 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Spacecraft pilot
|ASTRONAUT
|Steer clear of
|AVOID
|Influential business tycoon
|MAGNATE
|Most spiteful
|MEANEST
|… & feather
|TAR
|Shreds (cheese)
|GRATES
|Immediately (1,1,1,1)
|ASAP
|Grapple
|WRESTLE
|Weepy
|TEARFUL
|Primped & …
|PREENED
|Stoat-like animals
|WEASELS
|Tidy
|NEAT
|Ebb
|RECEDE
|Pelvic joint
|HIP
|Apple farm
|ORCHARD
|Pills
|TABLETS
|Kept us going, … us over
|TIDED
|Handed out
|DISPENSED
|Own up
|ADMIT
|Yellow-brown gem (5’1,3)
|TIGERSEYE
|Borneo apes (5-5)
|ORANGUTANS
|Standard
|AVERAGE
|Violent gale
|TEMPEST
|Unfortunately
|ALAS
|Complies with
|OBEYS
|Desert trees (4,5)
|DATEPALMS
|Controllable
|MANAGEABLE
|Obliterating (6,3)
|WIPINGOUT
|Newness
|FRESHNESS
|Awaited with horror
|DREADED
|Funeral garlands
|WREATHS
|Curved over
|ARCED
|Sat for portrait
|POSED
|Cooking fat
|LARD