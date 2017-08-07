Metro Crossword Answers August 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Spacecraft pilot ASTRONAUT
Steer clear of AVOID
Influential business tycoon MAGNATE
Most spiteful MEANEST
… & feather TAR
Shreds (cheese) GRATES
Immediately (1,1,1,1) ASAP
Grapple WRESTLE
Weepy TEARFUL
Primped & … PREENED
Stoat-like animals WEASELS
Tidy NEAT
Ebb RECEDE
Pelvic joint HIP
Apple farm ORCHARD
Pills TABLETS
Kept us going, … us over TIDED
Handed out DISPENSED
Own up ADMIT
Yellow-brown gem (5’1,3) TIGERSEYE
Borneo apes (5-5) ORANGUTANS
Standard AVERAGE
Violent gale TEMPEST
Unfortunately ALAS
Complies with OBEYS
Desert trees (4,5) DATEPALMS
Controllable MANAGEABLE
Obliterating (6,3) WIPINGOUT
Newness FRESHNESS
Awaited with horror DREADED
Funeral garlands WREATHS
Curved over ARCED
Sat for portrait POSED
Cooking fat LARD