Metro Crossword Answers August 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|UN body, … Assembly
|GENERAL
|Agreeable
|CORDIAL
|Unrelenting
|ADAMANT
|Colloquial saying
|IDIOM
|Medal
|AWARD
|Stylish (clothes)
|ELEGANT
|Ruled (paper)
|LINED
|Gains
|EARNS
|Charger
|STEED
|Sharp blow
|JAB
|Feminist movement, women’s …
|LIB
|South American parrot
|MACAW
|Cuddly toy
|TEDDY
|Grind (teeth) together
|GNASH
|Envisage
|IMAGINE
|Confuse
|ADDLE
|Hot under the collar
|IRATE
|Stocking runs
|LADDERS
|Betrayal of country
|TREASON
|Desired greatly
|YEARNED
|Ape
|GORILLA
|State
|NATION
|Wandered
|ROAMED
|Thinnest
|LEANEST
|Mime
|CHARADE
|Swap (players) in turn
|ROTATE
|Damage
|IMPAIR
|Most raucous
|LOUDEST
|Receded
|EBBED
|Comic, Woody …
|ALLEN
|USA, Uncle …
|SAM
|And the rest
|ETC
|Morning condensation
|DEW
|In the wrong (2,5)
|ATFAULT
|Leave high & dry
|ABANDON
|Nimbly
|AGILELY
|Breathed noisily
|WHEEZED
|Understand
|DEDUCE
|Gives up
|YIELDS
|Japanese hostess
|GEISHA
|Brazilian river
|AMAZON