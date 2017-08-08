Metro Crossword Answers August 8th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
UN body, … Assembly GENERAL
Agreeable CORDIAL
Unrelenting ADAMANT
Colloquial saying IDIOM
Medal AWARD
Stylish (clothes) ELEGANT
Ruled (paper) LINED
Gains EARNS
Charger STEED
Sharp blow JAB
Feminist movement, women’s … LIB
South American parrot MACAW
Cuddly toy TEDDY
Grind (teeth) together GNASH
Envisage IMAGINE
Confuse ADDLE
Hot under the collar IRATE
Stocking runs LADDERS
Betrayal of country TREASON
Desired greatly YEARNED
Ape GORILLA
State NATION
Wandered ROAMED
Thinnest LEANEST
Mime CHARADE
Swap (players) in turn ROTATE
Damage IMPAIR
Most raucous LOUDEST
Receded EBBED
Comic, Woody … ALLEN
USA, Uncle … SAM
And the rest ETC
Morning condensation DEW
In the wrong (2,5) ATFAULT
Leave high & dry ABANDON
Nimbly AGILELY
Breathed noisily WHEEZED
Understand DEDUCE
Gives up YIELDS
Japanese hostess GEISHA
Brazilian river AMAZON