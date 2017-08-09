Metro Crossword Answers August 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Subsidiary river TRIBUTARY
Demise DEATH
Rangy LANKY
Intense emotion PASSION
Knight’s title SIR
Of another culture ETHNIC
Adversaries FOES
Walked with heavy steps PLODDED
Mum’s mum GRANDMA
Ardent INTENSE
Reprimanded harshly SCOLDED
Rupture TEAR
Web-spinner SPIDER
Ear of corn COB
Rubbers ERASERS
Wash BATHE
Use up SPEND
Wandered from path DIGRESSED
Roof slabs TILES
Furthest inside INNERMOST
Relentless UNYIELDING
Humiliated ABASHED
Barking shrilly YAPPING
Computer storage, hard … DISK
Spanish friend AMIGO
Gymnastic balancing feat HANDSTAND
Beneficial FAVOURABLE
Futile POINTLESS
Pledges DEDICATES
Revealed EXPOSED
Moving sideways SIDLING
Wise saying ADAGE
Mix together BLEND
Wanton LEWD