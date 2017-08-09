Metro Crossword Answers August 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Subsidiary river
|TRIBUTARY
|Demise
|DEATH
|Rangy
|LANKY
|Intense emotion
|PASSION
|Knight’s title
|SIR
|Of another culture
|ETHNIC
|Adversaries
|FOES
|Walked with heavy steps
|PLODDED
|Mum’s mum
|GRANDMA
|Ardent
|INTENSE
|Reprimanded harshly
|SCOLDED
|Rupture
|TEAR
|Web-spinner
|SPIDER
|Ear of corn
|COB
|Rubbers
|ERASERS
|Wash
|BATHE
|Use up
|SPEND
|Wandered from path
|DIGRESSED
|Roof slabs
|TILES
|Furthest inside
|INNERMOST
|Relentless
|UNYIELDING
|Humiliated
|ABASHED
|Barking shrilly
|YAPPING
|Computer storage, hard …
|DISK
|Spanish friend
|AMIGO
|Gymnastic balancing feat
|HANDSTAND
|Beneficial
|FAVOURABLE
|Futile
|POINTLESS
|Pledges
|DEDICATES
|Revealed
|EXPOSED
|Moving sideways
|SIDLING
|Wise saying
|ADAGE
|Mix together
|BLEND
|Wanton
|LEWD