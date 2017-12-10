Metro Crossword Answers December 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Imitate COPY
Gnaw CHEW
Decent RESPECTABLE
Brainwave IDEA
Weapons ARMS
Lower jaw CHIN
As well ALSO
Slide on snow SKI
Wife’s title MRS
Apart ASIDE
Express verbally SAY
Automatic teller password PIN
Stove OVEN
Mortal HUMAN
Hands & … FEET
Grandmother GRAN
Cab TAXI
Stand opposite FACE
Sharply inclined STEEP
Comfort EASE
Elderly OLD
Append ADD
Bloke MAN
Night & … DAY
Delivery vehicle VAN
Morse … CODE
Settee SOFA
Region AREA
Burden ONUS
Before recorded time PREHISTORIC
Hardens SETS
Allows LETS
Fish & … CHIPS
Accurate PRECISE
OK YEAH
Unfold, … out OPEN
Happen OCCUR
Volcanic flow LAVA
Sorted CLASSIFIED
Leading lady HEROINE
Squander WASTE
Freezing ICY
Drink like kitten LAP
Fixed (photo) on to backing MOUNTED
Majestic STATELY
Divine messenger ANGEL
Not on OFF
Owns HAS
Doze NAP
Heel & … TOE
Notion CONCEPT
Go forward ADVANCE
Father DAD
Fuss ADO
Groans MOANS
Entertain AMUSE
Cosy homes NESTS
Paddles OARS
Reflected sound ECHO
Shortly SOON
Thin metal sheet FOIL