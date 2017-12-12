Metro Crossword Answers December 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Relishes
|SAVOURS
|Six-stringed instruments
|GUITARS
|Appease
|PLACATE
|Expulsion
|EXILE
|Subside
|ABATE
|Golliwog (3,4)
|RAGDOLL
|Honour & glory
|KUDOS
|Authority (3-2)
|SAYSO
|Mocks
|JEERS
|… & on
|OFF
|Raw mineral
|ORE
|Tawdry
|GAUDY
|Lollies, … Babies
|JELLY
|Passionate dance
|TANGO
|Ear-shaped seafood
|ABALONE
|Comic entertainer
|CLOWN
|Avid
|EAGER
|Prevent from entering (4,3)
|KEEPOUT
|Strips
|DENUDES
|Broad pedal
|TREADLE
|Making unoiled sound
|SQUEAKY
|Assorted
|VARIED
|… & downers
|UPPERS
|Sequin
|SPANGLE
|Exciting allure
|GLAMOUR
|Principles
|IDEALS
|Cage
|AVIARY
|In an unspecified way
|SOMEHOW
|Edible innards
|OFFAL
|Pleasant odour
|AROMA
|Milk container
|JUG
|Scent, … de toilette
|EAU
|Bashful
|SHY
|Expelled
|EJECTED
|Arouses
|AWAKENS
|Person who quits course of study (4-3)
|DROPOUT
|Stolen-car trip
|JOYRIDE
|Slacken
|LOOSEN
|Jerked
|YANKED
|Cut new tooth
|TEETHE
|Annoyed constantly
|NAGGED