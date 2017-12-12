Metro Crossword Answers December 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Relishes SAVOURS
Six-stringed instruments GUITARS
Appease PLACATE
Expulsion EXILE
Subside ABATE
Golliwog (3,4) RAGDOLL
Honour & glory KUDOS
Authority (3-2) SAYSO
Mocks JEERS
… & on OFF
Raw mineral ORE
Tawdry GAUDY
Lollies, … Babies JELLY
Passionate dance TANGO
Ear-shaped seafood ABALONE
Comic entertainer CLOWN
Avid EAGER
Prevent from entering (4,3) KEEPOUT
Strips DENUDES
Broad pedal TREADLE
Making unoiled sound SQUEAKY
Assorted VARIED
… & downers UPPERS
Sequin SPANGLE
Exciting allure GLAMOUR
Principles IDEALS
Cage AVIARY
In an unspecified way SOMEHOW
Edible innards OFFAL
Pleasant odour AROMA
Milk container JUG
Scent, … de toilette EAU
Bashful SHY
Expelled EJECTED
Arouses AWAKENS
Person who quits course of study (4-3) DROPOUT
Stolen-car trip JOYRIDE
Slacken LOOSEN
Jerked YANKED
Cut new tooth TEETHE
Annoyed constantly NAGGED