Metro Crossword Answers December 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Unloved UNWANTED
Very dirty FILTHY
Pay TV customers SUBSCRIBERS
Everything ALL
… & on OFF
Dormant INERT
Bumbling INEPT
Given to stealing (5-8) LIGHTFINGERED
Patiently enduring (4-9) LONGSUFFERING
Roam stealthily PROWL
Delight ELATE
Finish END
Tavern INN
Agnostic DISBELIEVER
Reimburses REPAYS
Tries ATTEMPTS
Result UPSHOT
Spider’s trap WEB
Smooching NECKING
Banish from own country EXILE
Dispatching ISSUING
Taunt TEASE
Christmas season YULETIDE
Wind together ENTWINE
Criminal FELON
Sticky sweets TOFFEES
Scoundrel ROGUE
More careless SLOPPIER
Firmly SOLIDLY
Make list of ITEMISE
Decorates ADORNS
Confess (3,2) OWNUP
Ward off AVERT
Celebrity (1,1,1) VIP