Metro Crossword Answers December 14th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|From … to toe
|HEAD
|Small car
|MINI
|Female law-officer
|POLICEWOMAN
|Moistens
|WETS
|Gusto
|ZEST
|Tidy
|NEAT
|Furtive glance
|PEEP
|He, … or it
|SHE
|Roll (of money)
|WAD
|As well
|TOO
|Game, … & match
|SET
|Suffer
|AIL
|Snake sound
|HISS
|Hints
|CLUES
|Write with keyboard
|TYPE
|Fitted with horseshoes
|SHOD
|Jobless benefit
|DOLE
|… & papa
|MAMA
|Fiend
|DEMON
|Lion’s neck hair
|MANE
|Detective, private …
|EYE
|Repetitive strain injury (1,1,1)
|RSI
|Tie the knot
|WED
|Light brown
|TAN
|Dump, get … of
|RID
|Mend (socks)
|DARN
|Bride’s face cover
|VEIL
|Fish lung
|GILL
|Smallgoods shop
|DELI
|MPs’ districts
|ELECTORATES
|Bright (future)
|ROSY
|In existing condition (2,2)
|ASIS
|Wolf’s cries
|HOWLS
|Suitability
|APTNESS
|Prescribed amount
|DOSE
|Raise or elevator
|LIFT
|Dame Nellie …
|MELBA
|Liquid meal
|SOUP
|Pathway puzzle
|MAZE
|Clumsily or incompetently
|INEPTLY
|Lead-in
|INTRO
|Astern
|AFT
|Projected arrival time (1,1,1)
|ETA
|Rowdiest
|WILDEST
|Abate (3,4)
|DIEDOWN
|University composition
|ESSAY
|Single things or objects
|ITEMS
|… & her
|HIM
|… liver oil
|COD
|Male offspring
|SON
|Ram’s mate
|EWE
|Interferes
|MEDDLES
|Without oxygen
|AIRLESS
|Hearing organ
|EAR
|Regret
|RUE
|Bet
|WAGER
|Stage performer
|ACTOR
|Uses tea towel, … up
|DRIES
|Wartime friend
|ALLY
|Narrow part of bottle
|NECK
|Calf flesh
|VEAL
|Notion
|IDEA