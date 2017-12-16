Metro Crossword Answers December 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Snide
|SARCASTIC
|Gazes
|LOOKS
|Photographs bones (1-4)
|XRAYS
|Water supply tradesman
|PLUMBER
|Drone
|HUM
|Sloping letter
|ITALIC
|Strike (toe)
|STUB
|Wild dog-like mammals
|JACKALS
|Token (fee)
|NOMINAL
|Type of crossword
|CRYPTIC
|Subtleties of meaning
|NUANCES
|Pleadingly, on bended …
|KNEE
|Stamps with foot
|STOMPS
|Meadow (poetic)
|LEA
|Floating frozen sheet (3,4)
|ICEFLOE
|Bets on (horse)
|BACKS
|Participate in (competition)
|ENTER
|Triumphs
|SUCCESSES
|Fifth, …, seventh
|SIXTH
|Genuine thing, the … (4,5)
|REALMCCOY
|Attackers
|ASSAILANTS
|Muslim headwear items
|TURBANS
|Heading on photo
|CAPTION
|Boor
|LOUT
|Satellite path
|ORBIT
|Scrawls
|SCRIBBLES
|Obstructed
|IMPASSABLE
|Large pocket blade
|JACKKNIFE
|Chokers or pendants
|NECKLACES
|Scissors
|CUTTERS
|Wandering (tribe)
|NOMADIC
|Bring to bear
|EXERT
|Beasts of burden
|ASSES
|Mumble drunkenly
|SLUR