Metro Crossword Answers December 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Snide SARCASTIC
Gazes LOOKS
Photographs bones (1-4) XRAYS
Water supply tradesman PLUMBER
Drone HUM
Sloping letter ITALIC
Strike (toe) STUB
Wild dog-like mammals JACKALS
Token (fee) NOMINAL
Type of crossword CRYPTIC
Subtleties of meaning NUANCES
Pleadingly, on bended … KNEE
Stamps with foot STOMPS
Meadow (poetic) LEA
Floating frozen sheet (3,4) ICEFLOE
Bets on (horse) BACKS
Participate in (competition) ENTER
Triumphs SUCCESSES
Fifth, …, seventh SIXTH
Genuine thing, the … (4,5) REALMCCOY
Attackers ASSAILANTS
Muslim headwear items TURBANS
Heading on photo CAPTION
Boor LOUT
Satellite path ORBIT
Scrawls SCRIBBLES
Obstructed IMPASSABLE
Large pocket blade JACKKNIFE
Chokers or pendants NECKLACES
Scissors CUTTERS
Wandering (tribe) NOMADIC
Bring to bear EXERT
Beasts of burden ASSES
Mumble drunkenly SLUR