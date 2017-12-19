Metro Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Range of known words VOCABULARY
Looked at warily EYED
Kingdom REALM
Immunise VACCINATE
Guess ESTIMATE
Defeated person LOSER
Army officer COLONEL
Partial exchange (5-2) TRADEIN
Disrobe UNDRESS
Misadventures MISHAPS
Terrible AWFUL
Swiss mountain singer YODELLER
Extreme EXCESSIVE
Chopper blade ROTOR
Shout YELL
Daily journals NEWSPAPERS
Action word VERB
Chinese lunch, yum … CHA
Famous Disney deer BAMBI
0-0 in tennis (4,3) LOVEALL
Wealthiest RICHEST
Long time YEARS
Gloominess DREARINESS
Guides wrongly MISLEADS
Caesar or Waldorf SALAD
Precisely ACCURATELY
Uncalled-for NEEDLESS
Scratch out ERASE
Visible horizon SKYLINE
Dwarfs MIDGETS
Main issue, … point FOCAL
Insect grub LARVA
Cremation vessels URNS
Dead heat TIE