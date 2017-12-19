Metro Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Range of known words
|VOCABULARY
|Looked at warily
|EYED
|Kingdom
|REALM
|Immunise
|VACCINATE
|Guess
|ESTIMATE
|Defeated person
|LOSER
|Army officer
|COLONEL
|Partial exchange (5-2)
|TRADEIN
|Disrobe
|UNDRESS
|Misadventures
|MISHAPS
|Terrible
|AWFUL
|Swiss mountain singer
|YODELLER
|Extreme
|EXCESSIVE
|Chopper blade
|ROTOR
|Shout
|YELL
|Daily journals
|NEWSPAPERS
|Action word
|VERB
|Chinese lunch, yum …
|CHA
|Famous Disney deer
|BAMBI
|0-0 in tennis (4,3)
|LOVEALL
|Wealthiest
|RICHEST
|Long time
|YEARS
|Gloominess
|DREARINESS
|Guides wrongly
|MISLEADS
|Caesar or Waldorf
|SALAD
|Precisely
|ACCURATELY
|Uncalled-for
|NEEDLESS
|Scratch out
|ERASE
|Visible horizon
|SKYLINE
|Dwarfs
|MIDGETS
|Main issue, … point
|FOCAL
|Insect grub
|LARVA
|Cremation vessels
|URNS
|Dead heat
|TIE