Metro Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Clue
Solution
Wheel centres HUBS
… & gutter KERB
Bad-tempered (3,8) ILLHUMOURED
Only fair (2-2) SOSO
Cover with gold GILD
Small branch TWIG
Essence of matter GIST
Make a mistake ERR
Weeder HOE
Begin, break the … ICE
Lout OAF
Unwelcome guest, persona … grata NON
Quiet! HUSH
Copper/zinc alloy BRASS
Unsightly UGLY
Looked at warily EYED
Sport, … bowls LAWN
Informal roster ROTA
Postpone DELAY
Serene CALM
Weird ODD
Snake-like fish EEL
Skirt or trouser bottom HEM
Take to court SUE
Anticipated arrival time (1,1,1) ETA
Baby-bottle top TEAT
Contented cat sound PURR
Economic surge BOOM
At summit of ATOP
Failure of justice MISCARRIAGE
Trial TEST
Brink EDGE
Swiftness HASTE
Cafes BISTROS
Brake, … down SLOW
Train sound CHUG
Spanish friend AMIGO
Plug BUNG
Vats KEGS
Preparing (newspaper) EDITING
Move BUDGE
In vitro fertilisation (1,1,1) IVF
Hotel INN
Solidifies HARDENS
Put into bondage ENSLAVE
In front AHEAD
Old weight measure OUNCE
Belonging to that woman HER
Ocean bottom, sea … BED
Express verbally SAY
Root vegetable YAM
Tribal drums (3-4) TOMTOMS
Forewarned ALERTED
Gene acid (1,1,1) DNA
Flightless bird EMU
Routine HABIT
About-face (1-4) UTURN
Poisonous gift to Snow White APPLE
Radiate EMIT
Cattle parasite TICK
Recompensed PAID
Fashionable, all the … RAGE
