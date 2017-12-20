Metro Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Arduous GRUELLING
Apples & pears FRUIT
Recommends strongly URGES
Partially eclipse OVERLAP
Aye YEA
Let for rent LEASED
Eyelid inflammation STYE
False names ALIASES
Harder to find SCARCER
Gawked GOGGLED
Curled hair lock RINGLET
Uncertain IFFY
Plays (guitar) STRUMS
One, numero … UNO
Tricksters HOAXERS
Surmise INFER
Cubed DICED
Wrestles STRUGGLES
Garish GAUDY
Improving in quality UPGRADING
Limply LISTLESSLY
Progress, make … INROADS
Looks daggers (at) GLOWERS
Jumping parasite FLEA
Not illuminated UNLIT
Highly confidential (3,6) TOPSECRET
Lacquering VARNISHING
Distressed ANGUISHED
Multi-hued COLOURFUL
Loathes DETESTS
More rotund ROUNDER
Pre-euro French currency FRANC
Man-eating giants OGRES
Vendetta FEUD