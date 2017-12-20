Metro Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Arduous
|GRUELLING
|Apples & pears
|FRUIT
|Recommends strongly
|URGES
|Partially eclipse
|OVERLAP
|Aye
|YEA
|Let for rent
|LEASED
|Eyelid inflammation
|STYE
|False names
|ALIASES
|Harder to find
|SCARCER
|Gawked
|GOGGLED
|Curled hair lock
|RINGLET
|Uncertain
|IFFY
|Plays (guitar)
|STRUMS
|One, numero …
|UNO
|Tricksters
|HOAXERS
|Surmise
|INFER
|Cubed
|DICED
|Wrestles
|STRUGGLES
|Garish
|GAUDY
|Improving in quality
|UPGRADING
|Limply
|LISTLESSLY
|Progress, make …
|INROADS
|Looks daggers (at)
|GLOWERS
|Jumping parasite
|FLEA
|Not illuminated
|UNLIT
|Highly confidential (3,6)
|TOPSECRET
|Lacquering
|VARNISHING
|Distressed
|ANGUISHED
|Multi-hued
|COLOURFUL
|Loathes
|DETESTS
|More rotund
|ROUNDER
|Pre-euro French currency
|FRANC
|Man-eating giants
|OGRES
|Vendetta
|FEUD