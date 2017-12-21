Metro Crossword Answers December 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Waste SQUANDER
Petrified remnant FOSSIL
Most weighty HEFTIEST
Big-toe sore BUNION
1000-year periods MILLENNIA
Computer correspondence EMAIL
Ancestry diagram, family … TREE
Dappled MOTTLED
Reject (4,3) CASTOUT
Sunbeams RAYS
Rental agreement LEASE
Convulsions sufferer EPILEPTIC
Terribly sad TRAGIC
Harsh ABRASIVE
Excavate mud DREDGE
Pincers TWEEZERS
Plan SCHEME
Unwrap UNFOLD
Din NOISE
Fundamental part ESSENCE
Sumptuously OPULENTLY
Fittingly SUITABLY
Boarding house owner LANDLADY
Agricultural holding FARM
Resuming business REOPENING
Carved artistically SCULPTED
Wild prank ESCAPADE
Comes equal first TIES
Colourful arch RAINBOW
Long step STRIDE
Entry ACCESS
Wipe out ERASE