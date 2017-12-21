Metro Crossword Answers December 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Waste
|SQUANDER
|Petrified remnant
|FOSSIL
|Most weighty
|HEFTIEST
|Big-toe sore
|BUNION
|1000-year periods
|MILLENNIA
|Computer correspondence
|Ancestry diagram, family …
|TREE
|Dappled
|MOTTLED
|Reject (4,3)
|CASTOUT
|Sunbeams
|RAYS
|Rental agreement
|LEASE
|Convulsions sufferer
|EPILEPTIC
|Terribly sad
|TRAGIC
|Harsh
|ABRASIVE
|Excavate mud
|DREDGE
|Pincers
|TWEEZERS
|Plan
|SCHEME
|Unwrap
|UNFOLD
|Din
|NOISE
|Fundamental part
|ESSENCE
|Sumptuously
|OPULENTLY
|Fittingly
|SUITABLY
|Boarding house owner
|LANDLADY
|Agricultural holding
|FARM
|Resuming business
|REOPENING
|Carved artistically
|SCULPTED
|Wild prank
|ESCAPADE
|Comes equal first
|TIES
|Colourful arch
|RAINBOW
|Long step
|STRIDE
|Entry
|ACCESS
|Wipe out
|ERASE