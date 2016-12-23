Metro Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Clue Solution
Sled TOBOGGAN
Drive away DISPEL
Bride %26 groom’s gateau (7,4) WEDDINGCAKE
Chest bone RIB
Meadow (poetic) LEA
Signature tune, … song THEME
Hear (of) LEARN
Eyewear (7,6) CONTACTLENSES
University student UNDERGRADUATE
Dilute, … down WATER
Springboard descents DIVES
Free (of) RID
Steal from ROB
Funeral directors UNDERTAKERS
Petrified SCARED
Peak MOUNTAIN
Drying cloths TOWELS
Tender (for) BID
Shine GLISTEN
Quarrel ARGUE
Floating frozen sheet (3,4) ICEFLOE
Eskimo jacket PARKA
Middle Easterner LEBANESE
Illegally aided ABETTED
Curved over ARCED
Scraped ABRADED
Very steep SHEER
Towards the outside OUTWARDS
Divert REROUTE
Refrain (from) ABSTAIN
Most likely to win (4-2) ODDSON
Shinbone TIBIA
Aug/Sept star sign VIRGO
Historical period ERA