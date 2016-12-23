Metro Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sled
|TOBOGGAN
|Drive away
|DISPEL
|Bride %26 groom’s gateau (7,4)
|WEDDINGCAKE
|Chest bone
|RIB
|Meadow (poetic)
|LEA
|Signature tune, … song
|THEME
|Hear (of)
|LEARN
|Eyewear (7,6)
|CONTACTLENSES
|University student
|UNDERGRADUATE
|Dilute, … down
|WATER
|Springboard descents
|DIVES
|Free (of)
|RID
|Steal from
|ROB
|Funeral directors
|UNDERTAKERS
|Petrified
|SCARED
|Peak
|MOUNTAIN
|Drying cloths
|TOWELS
|Tender (for)
|BID
|Shine
|GLISTEN
|Quarrel
|ARGUE
|Floating frozen sheet (3,4)
|ICEFLOE
|Eskimo jacket
|PARKA
|Middle Easterner
|LEBANESE
|Illegally aided
|ABETTED
|Curved over
|ARCED
|Scraped
|ABRADED
|Very steep
|SHEER
|Towards the outside
|OUTWARDS
|Divert
|REROUTE
|Refrain (from)
|ABSTAIN
|Most likely to win (4-2)
|ODDSON
|Shinbone
|TIBIA
|Aug/Sept star sign
|VIRGO
|Historical period
|ERA