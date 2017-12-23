Metro Crossword Answers December 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pureeing
|PULPING
|Radio static
|CRACKLE
|Stoat-like animals
|WEASELS
|Diva, prima …
|DONNA
|Unsuitable
|INAPT
|Thinks logically
|REASONS
|Walked (in water)
|WADED
|Sample (food)
|TASTE
|Blister-like pouches
|CYSTS
|Large coffee cup
|MUG
|Lament
|RUE
|Fashion direction
|TREND
|Crockery item
|PLATE
|Toots (horn)
|BEEPS
|Rocket, guided …
|MISSILE
|Prod with elbow
|NUDGE
|Ballroom dance
|RUMBA
|Temporary relief
|RESPITE
|Lumps of gold
|NUGGETS
|Kerb-side channels
|GUTTERS
|Insult (3-4)
|PUTDOWN
|Lent to
|LOANED
|Towards the middle
|INWARD
|Grain store
|GRANARY
|Type of cigar
|CHEROOT
|Aid
|ASSIST
|Covered-in canoes used at sea by the Inuit
|KAYAKS
|Removes contents of (bin)
|EMPTIES
|Number in an octet
|EIGHT
|Assent
|AGREE
|Minor wound
|CUT
|He, … or it
|SHE
|Unhappy
|SAD
|Point of view
|OPINION
|Struggles against
|RESISTS
|Hammering (in)
|NAILING
|Isles
|ISLANDS
|Totting (up)
|ADDING
|Come out
|EMERGE
|Totally deprived (of)
|BEREFT
|White fur
|ERMINE