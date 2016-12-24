Metro Crossword Answers December 24th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 24th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|December conifer (4,4)
|XMASTREE
|Moves stealthily
|SKULKS
|Adapt to weather
|ACCLIMATISE
|In the past
|AGO
|And the rest
|ETC
|Start business (3-2)
|SETUP
|Occasion
|EVENT
|Drawbacks
|DISADVANTAGES
|Institution
|ESTABLISHMENT
|Waned
|EBBED
|Instruct
|TEACH
|Henpeck
|NAG
|Polish
|RUB
|Beyond repair
|IRREPARABLE
|Followed weight-loss plan
|DIETED
|Written notes
|MESSAGES
|Adults-only (film) (1-5)
|XRATED
|South African ruling party (1,1,1)
|ANC
|Craves
|THIRSTS
|Pass (legislation)
|ENACT
|Most eager
|KEENEST
|Hire
|LEASE
|Briefest
|SHORTEST
|Charge (president) with crime
|IMPEACH
|Schoolboy soldier
|CADET
|Aimless person
|DRIFTER
|Climb aboard (3,2)
|GETON
|Suspended
|DEFERRED
|Sleep hour
|BEDTIME
|Encourages
|EXHORTS
|Concurs
|AGREES
|Holy book
|BIBLE
|Abundant
|AMPLE
|Grovel
|BEG