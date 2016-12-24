Metro Crossword Answers December 24th 2016

admin Metro

Clue Solution
December conifer (4,4) XMASTREE
Moves stealthily SKULKS
Adapt to weather ACCLIMATISE
In the past AGO
And the rest ETC
Start business (3-2) SETUP
Occasion EVENT
Drawbacks DISADVANTAGES
Institution ESTABLISHMENT
Waned EBBED
Instruct TEACH
Henpeck NAG
Polish RUB
Beyond repair IRREPARABLE
Followed weight-loss plan DIETED
Written notes MESSAGES
Adults-only (film) (1-5) XRATED
South African ruling party (1,1,1) ANC
Craves THIRSTS
Pass (legislation) ENACT
Most eager KEENEST
Hire LEASE
Briefest SHORTEST
Charge (president) with crime IMPEACH
Schoolboy soldier CADET
Aimless person DRIFTER
Climb aboard (3,2) GETON
Suspended DEFERRED
Sleep hour BEDTIME
Encourages EXHORTS
Concurs AGREES
Holy book BIBLE
Abundant AMPLE
Grovel BEG