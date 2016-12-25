Metro Crossword Answers December 25th 2016

December conifer (4,4) XMASTREE
Contribute (4,2) CHIPIN
Emerged from sleep AWAKENED
Consents AGREES
Stamina ENDURANCE
Natural talent FLAIR
Coffin cloth PALL
Salary list PAYROLL
Filled (with tears) BRIMMED
Undercooked (steak) RARE
Instruct TEACH
Make laws LEGISLATE
Set into surface INLAID
Nice PLEASANT
Cruelty SADISM
Openly CANDIDLY
Photographed bones (1-5) XRAYED
Medals AWARDS
Belonging to them THEIR
Timeless ETERNAL
Ambitious person (4-5) HIGHFLYER
Hiding game PEEKABOO
Nasal openings NOSTRILS
Large seaweed variety KELP
Living room recliners ARMCHAIRS
Refrains (from) ABSTAINS
Crippled DISABLED
Properly DULY
Royal emblems REGALIA
Danger HAZARD
Guard SENTRY
Conservative STAID