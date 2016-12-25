Metro Crossword Answers December 25th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 25th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|December conifer (4,4)
|XMASTREE
|Contribute (4,2)
|CHIPIN
|Emerged from sleep
|AWAKENED
|Consents
|AGREES
|Stamina
|ENDURANCE
|Natural talent
|FLAIR
|Coffin cloth
|PALL
|Salary list
|PAYROLL
|Filled (with tears)
|BRIMMED
|Undercooked (steak)
|RARE
|Instruct
|TEACH
|Make laws
|LEGISLATE
|Set into surface
|INLAID
|Nice
|PLEASANT
|Cruelty
|SADISM
|Openly
|CANDIDLY
|Photographed bones (1-5)
|XRAYED
|Medals
|AWARDS
|Belonging to them
|THEIR
|Timeless
|ETERNAL
|Ambitious person (4-5)
|HIGHFLYER
|Hiding game
|PEEKABOO
|Nasal openings
|NOSTRILS
|Large seaweed variety
|KELP
|Living room recliners
|ARMCHAIRS
|Refrains (from)
|ABSTAINS
|Crippled
|DISABLED
|Properly
|DULY
|Royal emblems
|REGALIA
|Danger
|HAZARD
|Guard
|SENTRY
|Conservative
|STAID