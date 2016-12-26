Metro Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 26th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Forehead BROW
Rectangular courtyard QUAD
Exhales (8,3) BREATHESOUT
Rasp FILE
Nuclear weapon, … bomb ATOM
Early Peruvian INCA
Eyelid inflammation STYE
Droop SAG
Artificial colour DYE
Burgle ROB
Head of corn EAR
Snake-like fish EEL
Desire WISH
Of birth NATAL
Optic organs EYES
Written test EXAM
Char SEAR
Whisky %26 … SODA
Infantile paralysis POLIO
Curly-horned mountain goat IBEX
Uneven (number) ODD
Formerly named NEE
Contest, … with VIE
Canine DOG
Cured pork HAM
Hand-me-down USED
Soft drink COKE
Symbol of peace DOVE
US space organisation NASA
Sent back to homeland REPATRIATED
Was indebted to OWED
Catch sight of ESPY
Polishes BUFFS
Assists OBLIGES
Tiny songbird WREN
In proportion, pro … RATA
Tough (meat) CHEWY
Requests, … for ASKS
Wharf QUAY
Entirely UTTERLY
Discharge from army DEMOB
Train carriage CAR
Conform, … the line TOE
Clear gemstone DIAMOND
Obliterating ERASING
In front AHEAD
Uncanny EERIE
They were, he … WAS
40 winks NAP
Zodiac lion LEO
Half a dozen SIX
Pre-dinner snack, hors … (1’6) DOEUVRE
Decapitates BEHEADS
Female deer DOE
Non-commissioned officer (1,1,1) NCO
VCR, … cassette recorder VIDEO
Reproductive gland OVARY
Beefy MEATY
Plant embryo SEED
Twofold DUAL
Scottish family CLAN
Leg joint KNEE
