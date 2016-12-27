Metro Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Trying hard
|STRIVING
|Alcoholic spirits
|LIQUOR
|Pedigree (dog)
|PUREBRED
|Transfix
|IMPALE
|Joining army
|ENLISTING
|Skin sensor
|NERVE
|Dutch shoe
|CLOG
|Household chore
|DUSTING
|Mopped
|SWABBED
|Rolls of money
|WADS
|Bathroom floor %26 wall specialist
|TILER
|Juddering
|VIBRATING
|Pink-eyed rabbit
|ALBINO
|Enjoyment
|PLEASURE
|Fume angrily
|SEETHE
|Laziness
|IDLENESS
|Late meal
|SUPPER
|Once in a blue moon
|RARELY
|Aura
|VIBES
|Requiring
|NEEDING
|Vaccinated
|IMMUNISED
|Fearless
|UNAFRAID
|Appear again (2-6)
|REEMERGE
|Became mature
|AGED
|Maze
|LABYRINTH
|Cigarette butt receptacles
|ASHTRAYS
|Liable to make mistakes
|FALLIBLE
|Scuba descent
|DIVE
|Teetered
|WOBBLED
|Become neglected, fall into …
|DISUSE
|Consents
|AGREES
|Diminish
|ABATE