Metro Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Trying hard STRIVING
Alcoholic spirits LIQUOR
Pedigree (dog) PUREBRED
Transfix IMPALE
Joining army ENLISTING
Skin sensor NERVE
Dutch shoe CLOG
Household chore DUSTING
Mopped SWABBED
Rolls of money WADS
Bathroom floor %26 wall specialist TILER
Juddering VIBRATING
Pink-eyed rabbit ALBINO
Enjoyment PLEASURE
Fume angrily SEETHE
Laziness IDLENESS
Late meal SUPPER
Once in a blue moon RARELY
Aura VIBES
Requiring NEEDING
Vaccinated IMMUNISED
Fearless UNAFRAID
Appear again (2-6) REEMERGE
Became mature AGED
Maze LABYRINTH
Cigarette butt receptacles ASHTRAYS
Liable to make mistakes FALLIBLE
Scuba descent DIVE
Teetered WOBBLED
Become neglected, fall into … DISUSE
Consents AGREES
Diminish ABATE