Metro Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

|Clue
|Solution
|Skippers
|CAPTAINS
|Icon
|SYMBOL
|Blessing
|BENEDICTION
|Bed
|COT
|Fish trap
|NET
|Mix together
|BLEND
|Matter of concern
|ISSUE
|Non-physical (illness)
|PSYCHOLOGICAL
|Furtiveness
|SECRETIVENESS
|Get Smart actor, Don …
|ADAMS
|Store away greedily
|HOARD
|Prosecute
|SUE
|Fifth musical note
|SOH
|Subjugation
|ENSLAVEMENT
|Prying (into)
|NOSING
|Gradually abolish (5,3)
|PHASEOUT
|Ship’s rooms
|CABINS
|Play on words
|PUN
|Aloud
|AUDIBLY
|Specialised (market)
|NICHE
|Tugging sharply
|YANKING
|Reverses
|BACKS
|Lately
|LATTERLY
|Spoil (child)
|INDULGE
|Subject
|TOPIC
|Elevated areas
|HEIGHTS
|Luggage items
|CASES
|Hired gun
|ASSASSIN
|Facing the rising sun
|EASTERN
|Constant
|ENDLESS
|Group of seven
|SEPTET
|Cremation remains
|ASHES
|Covered with water
|AWASH
|Sense of self
|EGO