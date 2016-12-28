Metro Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 28th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Skippers CAPTAINS
Icon SYMBOL
Blessing BENEDICTION
Bed COT
Fish trap NET
Mix together BLEND
Matter of concern ISSUE
Non-physical (illness) PSYCHOLOGICAL
Furtiveness SECRETIVENESS
Get Smart actor, Don … ADAMS
Store away greedily HOARD
Prosecute SUE
Fifth musical note SOH
Subjugation ENSLAVEMENT
Prying (into) NOSING
Gradually abolish (5,3) PHASEOUT
Ship’s rooms CABINS
Play on words PUN
Aloud AUDIBLY
Specialised (market) NICHE
Tugging sharply YANKING
Reverses BACKS
Lately LATTERLY
Spoil (child) INDULGE
Subject TOPIC
Elevated areas HEIGHTS
Luggage items CASES
Hired gun ASSASSIN
Facing the rising sun EASTERN
Constant ENDLESS
Group of seven SEPTET
Cremation remains ASHES
Covered with water AWASH
Sense of self EGO