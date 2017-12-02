Metro Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fast food snack
|HAMBURGER
|Internet letter
|Eradicate
|ERASE
|Critiques
|REVIEWS
|Weep convulsively
|SOB
|Angelic child
|CHERUB
|Inactive
|IDLE
|Akin
|RELATED
|Instance
|EXAMPLE
|Mesh (tights)
|FISHNET
|Itches
|TICKLES
|Lion’s call
|ROAR
|Perches
|ROOSTS
|And the rest
|ETC
|Most honourable
|NOBLEST
|Exclusive group
|ELITE
|Pitchers
|EWERS
|Books in
|REGISTERS
|Shoe parts
|HEELS
|Rissoles
|MEATBALLS
|Dull
|UNEXCITING
|Boon
|GODSEND
|Divert
|REROUTE
|One of seven deadly sins
|ENVY
|Leading
|AHEAD
|Attentive audience members
|LISTENERS
|Waltz movements (5,5)
|DANCESTEPS
|Testimonial
|REFERENCE
|Grind
|PULVERISE
|Pig’s foot
|TROTTER
|Flinging
|TOSSING
|Easy pace
|AMBLE
|Aircraft staff
|CREWS
|Animal doctors
|VETS