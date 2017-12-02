Metro Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Fast food snack HAMBURGER
Internet letter EMAIL
Eradicate ERASE
Critiques REVIEWS
Weep convulsively SOB
Angelic child CHERUB
Inactive IDLE
Akin RELATED
Instance EXAMPLE
Mesh (tights) FISHNET
Itches TICKLES
Lion’s call ROAR
Perches ROOSTS
And the rest ETC
Most honourable NOBLEST
Exclusive group ELITE
Pitchers EWERS
Books in REGISTERS
Shoe parts HEELS
Rissoles MEATBALLS
Dull UNEXCITING
Boon GODSEND
Divert REROUTE
One of seven deadly sins ENVY
Leading AHEAD
Attentive audience members LISTENERS
Waltz movements (5,5) DANCESTEPS
Testimonial REFERENCE
Grind PULVERISE
Pig’s foot TROTTER
Flinging TOSSING
Easy pace AMBLE
Aircraft staff CREWS
Animal doctors VETS