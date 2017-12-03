Metro Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

Male horses STALLIONS
Mythical story FABLE
Full-bosomed BUXOM
Sleep hour BEDTIME
Regret RUE
Equal (2,1,3) ONAPAR
Repulsive UGLY
Smiled GRINNED
Halt ship (5,2) HEAVETO
Perfume concentrate ESSENCE
Irately CROSSLY
The one there THAT
Throat GULLET
Marry WED
Tidiest NEATEST
Amphitheatre ARENA
Knight’s charger STEED
Slivers SPLINTERS
Unintoxicated SOBER
Worries ANXIETIES
Ridiculing LAMPOONING
Flippant OFFHAND
Day of rest SABBATH
Genuine, bona … FIDE
Fetch BRING
All EVERYBODY
Wild West convoy (5,5) WAGONTRAIN
Salutations GREETINGS
In some other place ELSEWHERE
Corresponds EQUATES
Army rank COLONEL
Mindful AWARE
Clock faces DIALS
Split apart REND