Metro Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Male horses
|STALLIONS
|Mythical story
|FABLE
|Full-bosomed
|BUXOM
|Sleep hour
|BEDTIME
|Regret
|RUE
|Equal (2,1,3)
|ONAPAR
|Repulsive
|UGLY
|Smiled
|GRINNED
|Halt ship (5,2)
|HEAVETO
|Perfume concentrate
|ESSENCE
|Irately
|CROSSLY
|The one there
|THAT
|Throat
|GULLET
|Marry
|WED
|Tidiest
|NEATEST
|Amphitheatre
|ARENA
|Knight’s charger
|STEED
|Slivers
|SPLINTERS
|Unintoxicated
|SOBER
|Worries
|ANXIETIES
|Ridiculing
|LAMPOONING
|Flippant
|OFFHAND
|Day of rest
|SABBATH
|Genuine, bona …
|FIDE
|Fetch
|BRING
|All
|EVERYBODY
|Wild West convoy (5,5)
|WAGONTRAIN
|Salutations
|GREETINGS
|In some other place
|ELSEWHERE
|Corresponds
|EQUATES
|Army rank
|COLONEL
|Mindful
|AWARE
|Clock faces
|DIALS
|Split apart
|REND