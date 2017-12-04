Metro Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Deserting
|ABANDONING
|Knowledge test
|EXAM
|Oval nut
|PECAN
|Wild youths
|TEARAWAYS
|Desire for food
|APPETITE
|Indian social system
|CASTE
|Disregards
|IGNORES
|Marking as correct
|TICKING
|Edging (towards)
|SIDLING
|More cumbersome
|BULKIER
|Shaving cuts
|NICKS
|Mockery
|TRAVESTY
|Rainy & miserable (weather)
|INCLEMENT
|Unravel (problem)
|SOLVE
|Weight unit
|GRAM
|Horoscope expert
|ASTROLOGER
|Swiss mountain range
|ALPS
|Curve
|ARC
|Move to music
|DANCE
|Dolts
|NITWITS
|Tidiest
|NEATEST
|Bone photos (1-4)
|XRAYS
|Errand-boys
|MESSENGERS
|Ridiculous
|FARCICAL
|Fretted
|PINED
|Expressing disagreement
|DISSENTING
|Distributes again
|REISSUES
|Halfwit
|IDIOT
|Accrues (interest)
|GATHERS
|Bragging person
|BOASTER
|Chocolate powder
|COCOA
|Picture stand
|EASEL
|Highly priced
|DEAR
|Tarry
|LAG