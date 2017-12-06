Metro Crossword Answers December 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Raging fire
|INFERNO
|Subtleties of meaning
|NUANCES
|Coming closer to
|NEARING
|Sewn fabric fold
|PLEAT
|Spoken exams
|ORALS
|Crosser
|ANGRIER
|Trustworthy
|LOYAL
|Humble (oneself)
|ABASE
|Russian emperors
|TSARS
|Child’s play object
|TOY
|Prosecute
|SUE
|Boasts
|BRAGS
|Tenancy agreement
|LEASE
|Knotting
|TYING
|Atomic (power)
|NUCLEAR
|Fly around (planet)
|ORBIT
|Times past, … days
|OLDEN
|Street-finder (4,3)
|ROADMAP
|Auburn-haired person
|REDHEAD
|Chooses
|DECIDES
|Clumsily
|INEPTLY
|Unrestrictedly
|FREELY
|Hiring fee
|RENTAL
|… & lemons
|ORANGES
|More clamorous
|NOISIER
|Silky-haired goat
|ANGORA
|Ottawa is there
|CANADA
|Cuts violently
|SLASHES
|Deep chasm
|ABYSS
|Overbearing
|BOSSY
|Keyboard spacing key
|TAB
|Fashionable, … mode (1,2)
|ALA
|Crack task force (1,1,1)
|SAS
|Completely finished (3,4)
|ALLOVER
|Music style, … roll (4,3)
|ROCKAND
|Sparkled
|GLEAMED
|Great pains
|AGONIES
|Sauntered
|AMBLED
|First course
|ENTREE
|… of Capricorn
|TROPIC
|Really!
|INDEED