Metro Crossword Answers December 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Envy
|JEALOUSY
|Large bird cage
|AVIARY
|Dangerous
|TREACHEROUS
|London Cockney area, the East …
|END
|CIA’s Cold War foe (1,1,1)
|KGB
|Counted up
|ADDED
|Whole amount
|TOTAL
|Landing gear
|UNDERCARRIAGE
|Amazingly
|SPECTACULARLY
|Yellowish-brown shade
|AMBER
|Ancient
|OLDEN
|Underwater vessel
|SUB
|Singer, Jerry … Lewis
|LEE
|Idiots
|IGNORAMUSES
|Mid season, … of winter
|DEPTHS
|Ugly things
|EYESORES
|Motorised water ski (3,3)
|JETSKI
|Woodsman’s tool
|AXE
|Fruit farm
|ORCHARD
|Horse
|STEED
|Guest
|VISITOR
|Spy
|AGENT
|Swiss mountain singer
|YODELLER
|Eccentric person
|ODDBALL
|Beast
|BRUTE
|Stripy-tailed US animal
|RACCOON
|Chasm
|ABYSS
|Assaulted
|ASSAILED
|Blacken
|TARNISH
|Relabels
|RENAMES
|Belittles
|ABASES
|Censoring tone
|BLEEP
|Lewd
|DIRTY
|Baronet’s title
|SIR