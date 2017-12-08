Metro Crossword Answers December 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Envy JEALOUSY
Large bird cage AVIARY
Dangerous TREACHEROUS
London Cockney area, the East … END
CIA’s Cold War foe (1,1,1) KGB
Counted up ADDED
Whole amount TOTAL
Landing gear UNDERCARRIAGE
Amazingly SPECTACULARLY
Yellowish-brown shade AMBER
Ancient OLDEN
Underwater vessel SUB
Singer, Jerry … Lewis LEE
Idiots IGNORAMUSES
Mid season, … of winter DEPTHS
Ugly things EYESORES
Motorised water ski (3,3) JETSKI
Woodsman’s tool AXE
Fruit farm ORCHARD
Horse STEED
Guest VISITOR
Spy AGENT
Swiss mountain singer YODELLER
Eccentric person ODDBALL
Beast BRUTE
Stripy-tailed US animal RACCOON
Chasm ABYSS
Assaulted ASSAILED
Blacken TARNISH
Relabels RENAMES
Belittles ABASES
Censoring tone BLEEP
Lewd DIRTY
Baronet’s title SIR