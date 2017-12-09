Metro Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Hires (staff) EMPLOYS
Threatens MENACES
Robbers THIEVES
Cosy corners NOOKS
Coach (team) TRAIN
Even-tempered EQUABLE
Large area TRACT
Palm fruits DATES
Grey-faced ASHEN
Showed the way LED
Football arbiter REF
More bashful SHYER
Honesty TRUTH
Confronts FACES
Against the law ILLEGAL
Atlantic or Indian OCEAN
Astonish AMAZE
Staring angrily GLARING
Persevered, … on PLODDED
Game stalkers HUNTERS
Flow out (from) EMANATE
Eastern temple PAGODA
Start OUTSET
Blunders (4-3) SLIPUPS
Mobile MOVABLE
Made snug home NESTED
Deep blue COBALT
Earliest SOONEST
Army student CADET
Major heart vessel AORTA
Promos ADS
Dry fodder HAY
Neither this … that NOR
Rose to feet (5,2) STOODUP
Amsterdam is there HOLLAND
Britain’s language ENGLISH
Alleges ASSERTS
Familiar with (4,2) USEDTO
Pivoted HINGED
Wine flask FLAGON
Newborn’s bed CRADLE