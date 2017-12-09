Metro Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro December 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hires (staff)
|EMPLOYS
|Threatens
|MENACES
|Robbers
|THIEVES
|Cosy corners
|NOOKS
|Coach (team)
|TRAIN
|Even-tempered
|EQUABLE
|Large area
|TRACT
|Palm fruits
|DATES
|Grey-faced
|ASHEN
|Showed the way
|LED
|Football arbiter
|REF
|More bashful
|SHYER
|Honesty
|TRUTH
|Confronts
|FACES
|Against the law
|ILLEGAL
|Atlantic or Indian
|OCEAN
|Astonish
|AMAZE
|Staring angrily
|GLARING
|Persevered, … on
|PLODDED
|Game stalkers
|HUNTERS
|Flow out (from)
|EMANATE
|Eastern temple
|PAGODA
|Start
|OUTSET
|Blunders (4-3)
|SLIPUPS
|Mobile
|MOVABLE
|Made snug home
|NESTED
|Deep blue
|COBALT
|Earliest
|SOONEST
|Army student
|CADET
|Major heart vessel
|AORTA
|Promos
|ADS
|Dry fodder
|HAY
|Neither this … that
|NOR
|Rose to feet (5,2)
|STOODUP
|Amsterdam is there
|HOLLAND
|Britain’s language
|ENGLISH
|Alleges
|ASSERTS
|Familiar with (4,2)
|USEDTO
|Pivoted
|HINGED
|Wine flask
|FLAGON
|Newborn’s bed
|CRADLE