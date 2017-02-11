Metro Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rissole
|MEATBALL
|Waned
|ABATED
|Assist, lend a … (7,4)
|HELPINGHAND
|Slanging match
|ROW
|Vex
|IRK
|Made mistakes
|ERRED
|Unsuitable
|INAPT
|Red seasoning powder (7,6)
|CAYENNEPEPPER
|Falsifies
|MISREPRESENTS
|Overexcited, … up
|HYPED
|Give speech
|ORATE
|Toilet water, … de Cologne
|EAU
|Earl Grey or jasmine
|TEA
|Inhibiting
|RESTRAINING
|Bright
|CLEVER
|Giggles
|SNIGGERS
|Angora goat wool
|MOHAIR
|Entire number of
|ALL
|Corrupt inducement
|BRIBERY
|Pale beer
|LAGER
|Nightly ritual, … story
|BEDTIME
|Land, … firma
|TERRA
|Decline
|DOWNTURN
|Directions on envelope
|ADDRESS
|Recoils (of rifle)
|KICKS
|Becomes thinner
|NARROWS
|Adhesive
|PASTE
|Adamant
|EMPHATIC
|Declare approval of
|ENDORSE
|Requiring
|NEEDING
|Shifts
|BUDGES
|Aircraft
|PLANE
|Pinafore
|APRON
|Rage
|IRE