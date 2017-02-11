Metro Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Rissole MEATBALL
Waned ABATED
Assist, lend a … (7,4) HELPINGHAND
Slanging match ROW
Vex IRK
Made mistakes ERRED
Unsuitable INAPT
Red seasoning powder (7,6) CAYENNEPEPPER
Falsifies MISREPRESENTS
Overexcited, … up HYPED
Give speech ORATE
Toilet water, … de Cologne EAU
Earl Grey or jasmine TEA
Inhibiting RESTRAINING
Bright CLEVER
Giggles SNIGGERS
Angora goat wool MOHAIR
Entire number of ALL
Corrupt inducement BRIBERY
Pale beer LAGER
Nightly ritual, … story BEDTIME
Land, … firma TERRA
Decline DOWNTURN
Directions on envelope ADDRESS
Recoils (of rifle) KICKS
Becomes thinner NARROWS
Adhesive PASTE
Adamant EMPHATIC
Declare approval of ENDORSE
Requiring NEEDING
Shifts BUDGES
Aircraft PLANE
Pinafore APRON
Rage IRE