Metro Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Popular pet, … retriever LABRADOR
Gossipy CHATTY
Intermixing INTEGRATING
Male parent DAD
Uncle Sam (1,1,1) USA
Ascended RISEN
Staunch LOYAL
University student UNDERGRADUATE
Gem (8,5) PRECIOUSSTONE
Everything included (2,3) INALL
Valuable possession ASSET
Forensic ID check, … test (1,1,1) DNA
Irish group (1,1,1) IRA
Mail order purchasers SUBSCRIBERS
Bare-skin enthusiast NUDIST
Piece together ASSEMBLE
Bedridden (4,2) LAIDUP
Nocturnal mammal BAT
Infuriated ANGERED
Gives green light to OKAYS
Bartered HAGGLED
This 24 hours TODAY
Alpine singer YODELLER
Turns a blind eye to IGNORES
Shout insults at ABUSE
Stewed leafstalk RHUBARB
Vary (legislation) AMEND
Glasses-maker OPTICIAN
Badly treats (3-4) ILLUSES
Survive OUTLIVE
Bother HASSLE
Trophy AWARD
Covering for feet SOCKS
Flow away EBB