Metro Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Popular pet, … retriever
|LABRADOR
|Gossipy
|CHATTY
|Intermixing
|INTEGRATING
|Male parent
|DAD
|Uncle Sam (1,1,1)
|USA
|Ascended
|RISEN
|Staunch
|LOYAL
|University student
|UNDERGRADUATE
|Gem (8,5)
|PRECIOUSSTONE
|Everything included (2,3)
|INALL
|Valuable possession
|ASSET
|Forensic ID check, … test (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Irish group (1,1,1)
|IRA
|Mail order purchasers
|SUBSCRIBERS
|Bare-skin enthusiast
|NUDIST
|Piece together
|ASSEMBLE
|Bedridden (4,2)
|LAIDUP
|Nocturnal mammal
|BAT
|Infuriated
|ANGERED
|Gives green light to
|OKAYS
|Bartered
|HAGGLED
|This 24 hours
|TODAY
|Alpine singer
|YODELLER
|Turns a blind eye to
|IGNORES
|Shout insults at
|ABUSE
|Stewed leafstalk
|RHUBARB
|Vary (legislation)
|AMEND
|Glasses-maker
|OPTICIAN
|Badly treats (3-4)
|ILLUSES
|Survive
|OUTLIVE
|Bother
|HASSLE
|Trophy
|AWARD
|Covering for feet
|SOCKS
|Flow away
|EBB