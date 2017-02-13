Metro Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Shredded cabbage salad COLESLAW
Large lizard IGUANA
Funeral directors UNDERTAKERS
Rage IRE
Disapproving cry BOO
Enjoyed LIKED
Overturn UPEND
Bad administration MISMANAGEMENT
Male teachers SCHOOLMASTERS
Spiteful CATTY
Established custom USAGE
Crowd around MOB
Antagonism, … will ILL
Tall office blocks SKYSCRAPERS
Atomisers SPRAYS
Sideways EDGEWAYS
Plump CHUBBY
Escorted LED
Ambles STROLLS
Surprised, taken … ABACK
Hand motion GESTURE
Nearly identical ALIKE
Amusing yarn ANECDOTE
Makes beloved ENDEARS
Gusto OOMPH
Military hardware ARMOURY
Purgative, … salts EPSOM
Clairvoyants PSYCHICS
Adventurous journey ODYSSEY
Lift ELEVATE
Belittles ABASES
Bathroom floor & wall specialist TILER
Formed a curve ARCED
Estimated landing time (1,1,1) ETA