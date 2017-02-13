Metro Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Shredded cabbage salad
|COLESLAW
|Large lizard
|IGUANA
|Funeral directors
|UNDERTAKERS
|Rage
|IRE
|Disapproving cry
|BOO
|Enjoyed
|LIKED
|Overturn
|UPEND
|Bad administration
|MISMANAGEMENT
|Male teachers
|SCHOOLMASTERS
|Spiteful
|CATTY
|Established custom
|USAGE
|Crowd around
|MOB
|Antagonism, … will
|ILL
|Tall office blocks
|SKYSCRAPERS
|Atomisers
|SPRAYS
|Sideways
|EDGEWAYS
|Plump
|CHUBBY
|Escorted
|LED
|Ambles
|STROLLS
|Surprised, taken …
|ABACK
|Hand motion
|GESTURE
|Nearly identical
|ALIKE
|Amusing yarn
|ANECDOTE
|Makes beloved
|ENDEARS
|Gusto
|OOMPH
|Military hardware
|ARMOURY
|Purgative, … salts
|EPSOM
|Clairvoyants
|PSYCHICS
|Adventurous journey
|ODYSSEY
|Lift
|ELEVATE
|Belittles
|ABASES
|Bathroom floor & wall specialist
|TILER
|Formed a curve
|ARCED
|Estimated landing time (1,1,1)
|ETA