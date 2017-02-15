Metro Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Thirtieth, …, fiftieth
|FORTIETH
|News flash
|UPDATE
|Off guard
|UNAWARES
|Inserts firmly
|EMBEDS
|Increasing in depth
|DEEPENING
|Take place
|OCCUR
|Ruffian
|THUG
|Opposite of western
|EASTERN
|Insistent
|ADAMANT
|Playthings
|TOYS
|Theatrical performance
|DRAMA
|Hitches
|DRAWBACKS
|Indifference
|APATHY
|Marooned
|STRANDED
|Despite that (4,2)
|EVENSO
|Creates
|PRODUCES
|Liquids
|FLUIDS
|Raised (cattle)
|REARED
|Senseless
|INANE
|Swarming
|TEEMING
|Self-importantly
|POMPOUSLY
|Holiday-organising businesses, travel …
|AGENCIES
|Guaranteeing
|ENSURING
|Cruel man
|OGRE
|Worrying problems
|HEADACHES
|Tools retailer, … shop
|HARDWARE
|Computer facts program
|DATABASE
|Ocean’s flow
|TIDE
|Back-stabber
|TRAITOR
|Sour
|ACIDIC
|Stage whispers
|ASIDES
|Woven trimming
|BRAID