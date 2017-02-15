Metro Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Thirtieth, …, fiftieth FORTIETH
News flash UPDATE
Off guard UNAWARES
Inserts firmly EMBEDS
Increasing in depth DEEPENING
Take place OCCUR
Ruffian THUG
Opposite of western EASTERN
Insistent ADAMANT
Playthings TOYS
Theatrical performance DRAMA
Hitches DRAWBACKS
Indifference APATHY
Marooned STRANDED
Despite that (4,2) EVENSO
Creates PRODUCES
Liquids FLUIDS
Raised (cattle) REARED
Senseless INANE
Swarming TEEMING
Self-importantly POMPOUSLY
Holiday-organising businesses, travel … AGENCIES
Guaranteeing ENSURING
Cruel man OGRE
Worrying problems HEADACHES
Tools retailer, … shop HARDWARE
Computer facts program DATABASE
Ocean’s flow TIDE
Back-stabber TRAITOR
Sour ACIDIC
Stage whispers ASIDES
Woven trimming BRAID