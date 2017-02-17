Metro Crossword Answers February 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Starting journey (7,3)
|HEADINGOFF
|Greenish blue
|AQUA
|Cut-price
|CHEAP
|Oozing
|SECRETING
|Clasped hairstyle
|PONYTAIL
|In that place
|THERE
|Muslim veil
|YASHMAK
|Discolours through age
|YELLOWS
|Divides into halves
|BISECTS
|Caller
|VISITOR
|Long-term prisoner
|LIFER
|America’s Cup sport
|YACHTING
|Biologist or physicist
|SCIENTIST
|Inuit canoe
|KAYAK
|Mums & …
|DADS
|Starring actors (7,3)
|LEADINGMEN
|Hind leg joint
|HOCK
|Woodsman’s tool
|AXE
|Insinuate
|IMPLY
|Toxic fumes protector (3,4)
|GASMASK
|University department staff
|FACULTY
|Somewhat
|QUITE
|Hostile parties
|AGGRESSORS
|Lizards or snakes
|REPTILES
|Desert springs
|OASES
|Represented
|SYMBOLISED
|Noodles
|MACARONI
|Regularly
|OFTEN
|Visible horizon
|SKYLINE
|Left (premises)
|VACATED
|Cooked in fat
|FRIED
|Slot-machine coin
|TOKEN
|Animal hide
|SKIN
|Starchy tuber
|YAM